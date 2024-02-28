Shingles prevention highlighted during World Shingles Awareness Week

One-third of the population could suffer shingles during their lifetimes and reduced immunity due to an irregular lifestyle or fatigue has activated the virus in some people.

A reduction of immunity due to an irregular lifestyle or fatigue during Spring Festival has activated the shingles virus in some people, causing a rising number of patients recently, local doctors said at an educational event during World Shingles Awareness Week, which started on Monday.

About one-third of the population could suffer shingles during their lifetimes.

Age is the most important risk factor for singles. In China, shingles affects more than 1.56 million people aged 50 or older annually. The severity of the symptoms increases with age and other underlying diseases.

"However, public awareness, especially among elderly people, is still low on shingles, which can cause serious pain and impact life quality," said Dr Huang Xuehua from Xinhua Hospital. "In China, the yearly medical burden of shingles is 1.3 billion yuan (US$180 million) and the cost for each new patient's hospitalization is about 8,117 yuan.

Although elderly people have a higher risk of shingles, younger people should also increase their awareness as many people carry an inactive form of the virus (varicella zoster virus), with the potential to activate due to weaker immunity from fatigue and illness," she said.

"The most effective measure for shingles prevention and control is vaccination," said Dr Cheng Tianyi from the Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center. "For elderly people, vaccinations for flu, shingles, and pneumonia are highly recommended by the medical authority."