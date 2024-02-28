News / Metro

Shanghai Education TV Station introduces innovative programs

The Shanghai Education TV Station has teamed with Tencent Cloud to establish a joint digital education media laboratory, to boost the station's intelligent and digital development.
The Shanghai Education TV Station has teamed with Tencent Cloud to establish a joint digital education media laboratory, to boost the TV station's intelligent and digital development and enhance local education reform.

The station will cooperate with city- and district-level education authorities to develop more innovative programs and teaching materials through smart measures, officials said on Tuesday as the station marked its 30th anniversary.

The Shanghai Education TV Station teams with Tencent Cloud to establish a digital education media laboratory.

It will also cooperate with educational resources in the Yangtze River Delta region to set up an alliance to streamline communications and exchanges for students and teachers in the region, said Sun Xiangtong, director of the Shanghai Education TV Station.

To explore connections between education and sports, the TV station reached agreement with the Shanghai Juss Sports Group to carry out more campus sports and activities to help children and students enjoy a more colorful and interesting life. With cooperation from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the TV station will develop a series of programs on knowledge and stories of China's space industry, encouraging students' interest in space and high-end technology.

"To enhance the communication between students in Shanghai and Taiwan, we will also initiate a Chinese poem competition for students on both sides of the strait this year," Sun said.

Another highlight of the station's new year plan is to introduce the city's first health channel. By teaming with the Shanghai Medical Association, the channel will focus on health education and promotion. A first batch of 30 leading medical facilities in the city have signed up to participate in the channel.

The first health channel is released on Tuesday.

