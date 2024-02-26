News / Metro

Embracing every moment in an adopted city? We are all ears!

The "Shanghai, My City" video project is inviting expat residents to showcase the vibrant tapestry of life in this city, and what makes it unique to them.
Directed by Chen Jie, Gao Ceng. Edited by Zhong Youyang.

How do you feel about living in Shanghai as an expat? Is it easy? Are you happy? Here's an opportunity for you to share your Shanghai story.

The "Shanghai, My City" video project is inviting expat residents to showcase the vibrant tapestry of life in this city.

A panel of professional judges will select the best works, with prizes given. The submission deadline is May 31.

Please click here for details and to submit your video!

