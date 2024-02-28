Three exhibitions open at Shanghai's NECC to mark a grand start

Three exhibitions – the APPPExpo, the CMES, and the CHN Food Expo – open simultaneously at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, welcomed by both exhibitors and visitors.

Three exhibitions opened simultaneously at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District on Wednesday, welcomed enthusiastically by both exhibitors and visitors.

They are the first batch of expos at the NECC in the Year of the Dragon.

The APPPExpo, the CMES, and the CHN Food Expo boast a total exhibition area of nearly 270,000 square meters and more than 4,500 exhibitors.

The APPPExpo, namely advertising, printing, packaging industries, and related industrial chains expo, made its debut in 1993 and has held 31 editions so far. It is a world-renowned fair for advertising and related sectors.

The CMES, also, the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition, includes the Shanghai International Mould Industry Technology Exhibition and the Shanghai International Smart Industry Exhibition.

Launched in 2021, the CHN Food Expo offers various sub-exhibitions like the Shanghai International Prepared Dishes Exhibition, the Shanghai Hotpot Ingredients Exhibition, and the Shanghai International Prepared Dishes Processing and Packaging Equipment Exhibition.

In addition, various forums and activities will also be held at the NECC, offering different channels for exhibitors, visitors as well as business entities to seek more opportunities.

In 2023, the annual exhibition scale of the NECC exceeded 7 million square meters, of which international exhibitions accounted for 96 percent, with a visitor flow of over 12 million, according to official statistics.

If you go:

APPP Expo: Feb 28–March 2



www.apppexpo.com

CMES: Feb 28–March 2

www.expocme.cn

CHN Food Expo: Feb 28–March 1

https://www.foodsexpo.cn