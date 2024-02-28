News / Metro

Three exhibitions open at Shanghai's NECC to mark a grand start

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:34 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
Three exhibitions – the APPPExpo, the CMES, and the CHN Food Expo – open simultaneously at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, welcomed by both exhibitors and visitors.
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:34 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
Three exhibitions open at Shanghai's NECC to mark a grand start
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The first three exhibitions at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in the Year of Dragon opened on Wednesday.

Three exhibitions opened simultaneously at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District on Wednesday, welcomed enthusiastically by both exhibitors and visitors.

They are the first batch of expos at the NECC in the Year of the Dragon.

The APPPExpo, the CMES, and the CHN Food Expo boast a total exhibition area of nearly 270,000 square meters and more than 4,500 exhibitors.

The APPPExpo, namely advertising, printing, packaging industries, and related industrial chains expo, made its debut in 1993 and has held 31 editions so far. It is a world-renowned fair for advertising and related sectors.

The CMES, also, the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition, includes the Shanghai International Mould Industry Technology Exhibition and the Shanghai International Smart Industry Exhibition.

Launched in 2021, the CHN Food Expo offers various sub-exhibitions like the Shanghai International Prepared Dishes Exhibition, the Shanghai Hotpot Ingredients Exhibition, and the Shanghai International Prepared Dishes Processing and Packaging Equipment Exhibition.

In addition, various forums and activities will also be held at the NECC, offering different channels for exhibitors, visitors as well as business entities to seek more opportunities.

In 2023, the annual exhibition scale of the NECC exceeded 7 million square meters, of which international exhibitions accounted for 96 percent, with a visitor flow of over 12 million, according to official statistics.

Shot by Shen Mengdan. Edited by Shen Mengdan. Subtitles by Shen Mengdan.

If you go:

APPP Expo: Feb 28–March 2

www.apppexpo.com

CMES: Feb 28–March 2

www.expocme.cn

CHN Food Expo: Feb 28–March 1

https://www.foodsexpo.cn

Three exhibitions open at Shanghai's NECC to mark a grand start
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The first day of the exhibitions on Wednesday attracted huge crowds.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NECC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     