Palm-scanning machines installed at 2 Shanghai metro stations

Two metro stations in Shanghai have installed equipment for palm vein recognition and payment on a trial basis. Similar machines have been put into use in some metro stations in Beijing, as well as Guangzhou and Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, and Dalian in northeastern Liaoning Province.

The advanced biometric technology uses a scanning device equipped with palm recognition technology to identify the user's unique palm vein pattern, allowing for secure, contactless and cashless transactions.

Officials from Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, the metro operator, said the machines at Longyang Road Station on Metro Lines 2, 7, 16 and 18 and Xingzhong Road Station on Line 9 are only for research and testing by project developers. The authority will evaluate its follow-up feasibility after the trial finishes.