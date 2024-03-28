Literary forum marks Goncourt Prize Selection at Sinan Mansions

A literary forum marking the Chinese selection of France's top literature award was held at Sinan Mansions in downtown Shanghai on Thursday.

A literary forum marking the Chinese selection of France's top literature award was held at Sinan Mansions in Shanghai on Thursday to further enhance Sino-French scholarly exchanges.

The event featured three sessions of dialogue between citizens and notable Chinese and French writers.

The French Embassy in China initiated the Goncourt Prize selection in China in 2018, making China the 12th country globally and the first in Asia to host the prestigious prize selection.

The selection committee is composed of second-year master's and doctoral students specializing in French studies from universities across the country. After months of reading and two rounds of selection meetings, they determine the award recipient.

This year's selection, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, focuses on celebrating the charm of French language and contemporary literature.

The event marks the beginning of a series of literary activities at the historical mansions in downtown Huangpu District in anticipation of World Book Day on April 23

The Sinan Time Zone gallery, in collaboration with Shanghai Translation Publishing House, will host an exhibition, which will aim to immerse visitors in the "fictional worlds" created by authors like Jorge Luis Borges, Franz Kafka, and Haruki Murakami.

Through music, paintings and installations, the exhibition will bring to life classic literary imagery in five themed sections: "Record of Bizarre Professions," "Chronicle of Imaginary Beasts," "Allegorical Orchestra," "Abyss of Visions Museum," and "Alleys of Paris."

Since its establishment in 2014, the Sinan Reading Club has hosted over 430 events, facilitating interactions between 1,500-plus domestic and international writers, including six Nobel Laureates, and the public. These efforts have established the Sinan Mansions as a cultural hub in Shanghai.

The mansions plans to host a series of literary dialogues and exhibitions under the theme of "Literature and Reading" through April.

This follows the dialogue between Tanzanian Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah and Mao Dun Literature Prize winner Su Ganlu on March 7 and the special exhibition "Nobel Laureates at Sinan" from March 7 to 18.