A feast for theatergoers as drama returns to the city

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
Shanghai debuts make up over 80 percent of the bill as the 2024 Modern Drama Valley presents 24 productions in 104 showings – the most since 2009 – from April 26 to May 13.
The list of dramas at the 2024 Modern Drama Valley extravaganza.

An annual theatrical extravaganza returns to the city in April.

The 2024 Modern Drama Valley will present 24 productions in 104 showings – the most since 2009 – from April 26 to May 13 at nine venues including the Daning Theater, the Majestic Theater and the Lyceum Theater.

Some 83 percent will be Shanghai debuts. They include: "887," the most autobiographical work of Canadian theater master Robert Lepage; "Faust," a Chinese adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's epic directed by Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas; "Julius Caesar," the traditional Chinese opera adaption of Shakespeare's namesake play by Peking Opera master Wu Guoxing and Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun; and "Life & Times of Michael K" presented by South Africa's top theater Baxter and the country's Handspring Puppet Company.

Other highly recommended dramas include the opening drama "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" adapted by the namesake novel of Sun Ganlu, popular music drama "B for Busy" adapted by the namesake hit movie in full Shanghai dialect, and "Rickshaw Boy" adapted from Lao She's 1937 novel of the same name.

Notably, there will be a "French Theater Unit" in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France this year. Dramas on display include "Tempest Project," "Lento E Violento" and "Femme Capital" – all Shanghai debuts.

In addition, about 300 free events, including clown parades, magical shows and pop-up theatrical experiences, will be provided on Shanghai's streets, commercial zones and other public areas.

