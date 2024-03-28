Nanchang gives away 10,000 tickets to ancient royal tomb

The National Archaeological Site Park of Nanchang Han Dynasty Haihun Marquis is believed to be the best preserved, and most complete relic of a vassal state capital in Han Dynasty.

Some exhibits from the National Archaeological Site Park of Nanchang Han Dynasty Haihun Marquis at Minang Museum in Shanghai. Dong Jun / SHINE

The culture and tourism authority of Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, released 10,000 free tickets to its most famous park on the site of an ancient royal tomb on Wednesday, sending out an invitation to residents in Shanghai to enjoy its rich history and culture.

Those interested can follow the WeChat account of the National Archaeological Site Park of Nanchang Han Dynasty Haihun Marquis (hhhmuseum) and ask for codes to apply for the free tickets.

The site is believed to be the largest, best preserved, and most complete relic of a vassal state capital in Han Dynasty (202 BC–AD 220) in China.

It includes the tomb of Liu He, known as Haihunhou, Haihun Marquis, or the Haihun Vassal King. Liu was emperor of the dynasty for 27 days before being overthrown by powerful ministers.

A failed monarch, Liu was exiled to Haihun, part of today's Nanchang, but still lived an extravagant life as a vassal king, exemplified by the abundance of burial objects in his tomb.

Protective digging by a professional team scooped out more than 10,000 sets of beautiful funerary objects from the tomb, including 100 kilograms of gold, 3,000 bronze sculptures, 4 million coins that weighed 10 tons, as well as numerous bamboo slips (bamboo books), sets of musical instruments, and delicate jadeware.

Liu's tomb and the former site of the capital of the principality, as well as graveyards for nobles and civilians have been developed into a national archaeological park, covering over 12 square kilometers besides Poyang Lake.

About 110 sets of the objects are on display at an exhibition at Minhang Museum in Shanghai, which will run through May 19.

Authorities from Nanchang said that since the exhibition opened three months ago, visitors from Shanghai almost doubled from the same period last year.

People interested can visit the Minhang Museum for a glimpse into the treasures of Liu and head to Nanchang, which is about four hours away by speed train, if they want to learn more.

If you go:

Minhang Museum 闵行区博物馆

Address: 1538 Xinzhen Road, Minhang District, Shanghai 上海市闵行区新镇路1538号

Website: http://mhmuseumwechat.shmh.gov.cn/

National Archaeological Site Park of Nanchang Han Dynasty Haihun Marquis 南昌汉代海昏侯国遗址公园

Address: No.1 Zijin Avenue, Datangping Township, Xinjian District, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province 江西省南昌市新建区大唐萍乡紫金大道1号

Website: http://www.hhhhg.com.cn/