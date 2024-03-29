Streamlined process takes Shanghai to top of cities in WeChat payments

Shanghai also topped the country in terms of the user base for overseas bankcard transactions through the social and communications platform, the latest figures show.

Shanghai has topped other cities in the country in terms of the amount of WeChat payments and the user base for overseas bankcard transactions through the social and communications platform, the latest figures show.

In March, the average payment amount and the number of users for overseas bankcard payments nationwide jumped three times from before July of last year, Weixin Pay says.

Relevant procedures were streamlined to allow easier access for foreign bankcard holders to use local payment networks since July.

Other top cities for inbound visits include Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu, the company added.

Nationwide, the average number of payments also surged four-fold, with the average value of most WeChat payments around 100 yuan (US$13.84), thanks to a series of measures to further facilitate small sum payments at both the national and city level.

In Shanghai, help desks have been set up at the arrivals zones of Pudong International Airport to help inbound visitors set up digital wallets and an official China Telecom services station will also be added to offer short-term SIM cards in August this year.

Ti Gong

Shanghai has fully prepared key venues and transportation hubs to allow inbound visitors swift payment with bankcards and digital payment tools on their smartphones.

Further initiatives have been taken at hotels, tourist destinations and key downtown shopping areas to allow payment through overseas bankcards or digital wallets.

The coverage of ATMs supporting foreign card cash withdrawals and the number of POS machines supporting both contact and contactless payment have also increased.

WeChat has waived commission fees for a single payment of no more than 200 yuan on overseas bankcards when they pay at domestic destinations.

The following is simple guidance to using Weixin Pay.