Cai Ying blends East and West in her solo performances

  10:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0
Renowned young musician will perform on piano and guzheng when she takes the stage of the He Luting Concert Hall, seamlessly incorporating Eastern and Western musical elements..
Renowned young musician Cai Ying's piano and guzheng solo concert will grace the stage of the He Luting Concert Hall on April 3.

As a versatile performer skilled in both piano and guzheng, a traditional Chinese zither, Cai will present a feeling different from traditional solo performances by seamlessly blending Eastern and Western musical elements.

Through her performances, she aims to foster cultural exchanges and promote the rich heritage of Chinese traditional music across Asia, Europe and North America.

Her previous concerts were mainly on the piano with the guzheng more like icing on the cake.

Last year at the Shanghai Spring International Music Festival, she played Chinese works from different periods on the piano and guzheng and created a duet for piano and guzheng.

Ti Gong

Cai Ying performs at last year's Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

"This year is a continuation of last year's dual-instrument format, but the selection is more pioneering than last year. There are Chinese works that incorporate Western musical techniques and also Western works full of Eastern connotations. It creates a multi-level musical 'dialogue' across time and space," Cai told City News Service.

A highlight of her concert will be her new piano and guzheng duet "Chant on the Spring River," which is adapted from the famous Chinese piece "A Moonlit Night On The Spring River."

Cai was a born emissary between Eastern and Western cultures. When she was a child, she studied a wide range of arts and loved both instruments.

When she studied in the United States she played a guzheng piece during a piano recital to a very excited audience.

"Playing a Chinese instrument gave me a strong sense of national pride, so I considered playing both the instruments in concerts," said Cai.

"My dual-instrument solo concerts were very popular, including a concert at Carnegie Hall that was described as 'the first time in Carnegie's 124-year history that one artist performed both East and West at a very high level.'"

Ti Gong

Cai Ying plays the piano at Carnegie Hall.

Ti Gong

Cai Ying plays the guzheng during her Carnegie Hall recital.

She said she will use the musical skills she has mastered to bridge Eastern and Western music cultures and promote Chinese traditional music.

"I hope to continue to do dual-instrument concerts in the future. I may do a series, playing two pieces of musical works from different countries and regions. In addition, because I am also a college teacher that focuses on music education, I hope to set a good example for students and guide them to never forget our nation's own music while learning Western music."

Even if they have not learned a Chinese instrument they should have a better understanding of Chinese music, and the language of music is not limited to any instrument, she added.

Concert Information:

Date: April 3, 7:30pm

Venue: He Luting Concert Hall at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music

Address: 20 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui District

Admission: 80-580 yuan

Ti Gong

Cai Ying in concert at the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
