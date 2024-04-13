﻿
News / Metro

City cabs beginning to accept foreign credit cards

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  13:17 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Expatriates arriving in Shanghai without cash or Chinese digital pay apps are now able to use their foreign credit cards to take certain taxis.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  13:17 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
City cabs beginning to accept foreign credit cards
Ti Gong

Logos identifying payment options are posted on the taxis.

Expatriates arriving in Shanghai without cash or Chinese digital pay apps are now able to use their foreign credit cards to take taxis.

Fifty taxis run by the Dazhong Transportation Group in Shanghai have been equipped with POS machines accepting foreign bank cards.

The move was announced at a payment optimizing launch ceremony by Dazhong and the Bank of China on Friday.

The action aims to tackle the problem of payment difficulties for foreigners.

Dazhong has become the first taxi company in Shanghai to support foreign-issued credit cards for payment.

"Dazhong started to pay attention to the issue of foreign card payment for cabs as early as last year," said Yang Guoping, chairman of Da Zhong Transportation Group.

The first 50 Dazhong taxis that completed the payment facilitation transformation were installed with POS machines that support foreign card payment by five major card organizations (VISA, MasterCard, America Express, DinersClub and JCB). They also accept domestic and foreign cards issued by UnionPay, as well as WeChat, Alipay, and e-CNY.

In addition, the taxis are equipped with change kits containing small cash, and payment service guide brochures for foreign visitors.

Clear payment logos are also posted on the body of the taxis.

The first batch of 50 Dazhong taxis with POS machines supporting foreign cards has been put into use. The number will increase to 1,000 by the end of June and reach 2,000 by the seventh CIIE in November.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
Alipay
CIIE
UnionPay
Bank of China
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     