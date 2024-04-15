﻿
Shanghai Tower tests new AI-themed interactive show

'AI's Dream,' hailed as the country's first artificial intelligence-themed immersive experience program, officially opened its beta test in China's tallest building.
Ti Gong

Participants try to use AI to solve challenges on Earth.

China's world-famous skyscraper Shanghai Tower has introduced a new immersive experience to create tourism in the metaverse.

"AI's Dream," hailed as the country's first artificial intelligence-themed immersive experience program, officially opened its beta test on the 102nd and 106th floors of China's tallest building, with a height of 632 meters.

The one-and-half-hour experience invites a team of eight participants to follow AiAi, a hyper-intelligent digital life being, to solve the energy crisis, gene optimization, and other challenges. As the journey ends, every participant will receive their scores and an AI-edited film.

Alexander Brandt, chief designer of the program, said it is expected to immerse participants in a future world and make them think about the relations between human beings and AI.

Mei Xue, general manager of the Shanghai Tower Business Operations Co, said it is the latest effort by the building management to introduce digital technology and create a futuristic experience.

AiAi leads participants through an immersive experience.

