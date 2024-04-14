Trash into treasure for waste sorting awareness

Waste fabrics, tyres, paper and mechanical gears were turned into various artworks and put on display at Minhang Culture Park.

Waste fabrics, tyres, paper and mechanical gears were turned into various artworks and put on display at Minhang Culture Park in Minhang District over the weekend to raise public awareness on trash sorting.

The colorful scales of a cute dragon were made of recycled fabrics, and its skeleton old smoke pipe. The dragon horn was created from dried tin foil dining plate.

An eagle made of waste tyres and cement took 72 hours to be created, while a dog was purely waste mechanical gears.

A rabbit was put together by waste cloth by children of a local special school, and they also used egg tray to create art paintings.

These works were on display to mark the 2024 Shanghai Garbage Sorting Volunteer Service Promotion Day. With exquisite craftsmanship and boundless imagination, they attracted many residents.

Inheritors of Zhuanqiao paper-cut, a city-level intangible cultural heritage item, created paper-cut works featuring the scene of waste classification using their nimble figures.

A number of garbage-sorting games helped residents become fully aware of the categories of different types of trash.

Collection service of recyclable items will roll into communities, schools, working units, shopping malls and parks across Minhang to promote a green and low-carbon lifestyle among the public.

The collection and reuse of recyclable wastes is one of the priorities of the city's trash sorting campaign this year, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

A proposal was made at the same time with park operators called on to promote waste sorting among the public, and for residents and tourists abide by the city's garbage sorting regulations when they city tour parks.

The Minhang Culture Park, which has been opening 24 hours, has set up more than 200 garbage bins.

"When there is big crowd during holidays, we will set up temporary bins on lawns for campers," said Zhang Chunhua, a management staffer of the park.

A 25-member volunteer team has been established, making patrols, picking trash and persuading tourists to abide by relevant regulations.

The city has registered about 720,000 waste sorting volunteers so far.

