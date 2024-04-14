﻿
News / Metro

Georgian wine cup spills over on Chinese mainland

A Georgian wine brand featured at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai is being shown at an ongoing global consumption event in Haikou.
Ti Gong

The pop up site.

A Georgian wine brand featured at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai is being shown at an ongoing global consumption event in Haikou.

A pop-up store providing Georgian wine education, tasting, brand promotion, culture and product sales has been set up at the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province.

From April 13 to 18, the expo will host more than 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions through showing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers.

Ti Gong

Wine from Georgia shown at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Nainan Province.

The win Oriental Burg from Orient International Silk Road Wine Cellar under Shanghai-based Orient International Holding is a great example of the spillover effects of CIIE as well as the Silk Road e-commerce, said officials from the wine cellar.

The wine cellar is dedicated to introducing high-quality wine products from countries of the Belt and Road Initiative to China and Chinese customers.

From introducing the wine after CIIE to the introduction at the expo is a new milestone for cooperation, officials said.

The Orient International Silk Road Wine Cellar is introducing nearly one million bottles of wine from Georgia each year.

This is greatly enhancing economic and trade cooperation between China and Georgia while boosting e-commerce and new trade models.

Ti Gong

People taste the wine at the expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
