A Georgian wine brand featured at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai is being shown at an ongoing global consumption event in Haikou.

Ti Gong

A Georgian wine brand featured at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai is being shown at an ongoing global consumption event in Haikou.

A pop-up store providing Georgian wine education, tasting, brand promotion, culture and product sales has been set up at the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province.

From April 13 to 18, the expo will host more than 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions through showing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers.

Ti Gong

The win Oriental Burg from Orient International Silk Road Wine Cellar under Shanghai-based Orient International Holding is a great example of the spillover effects of CIIE as well as the Silk Road e-commerce, said officials from the wine cellar.

The wine cellar is dedicated to introducing high-quality wine products from countries of the Belt and Road Initiative to China and Chinese customers.

From introducing the wine after CIIE to the introduction at the expo is a new milestone for cooperation, officials said.

The Orient International Silk Road Wine Cellar is introducing nearly one million bottles of wine from Georgia each year.

This is greatly enhancing economic and trade cooperation between China and Georgia while boosting e-commerce and new trade models.