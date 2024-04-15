German business leaders have high hopes on China

Executives express their hopes for the future of their companies in the Chinese market as they accompany the German chancellor on his visit to Shanghai.

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz is visiting China this week. He is accompanied by senior representatives of a number of renowned German companies, which all have close bonds with China. Their leaders have expressed high hopes of this trip and of bilateral business relations.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

China plays a pivotal role in Mercedes-Benz's global strategy, serving not only as home of our largest market and one of our largest manufacturing sites but also one of our global centers for technological innovation.

In the future, we will continue to invest in China, strengthen cooperation with our Chinese partners, promote electrification as well as digital transformation and continue to contribute to German-Sino economic and trade cooperation.

Miguel Ángel López Borrego, chairman of the executive board and CEO, thyssenkrupp AG

As part of the trip with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, we would like to expand the exchange and cooperation with Chinese partners in the field of climate-friendly technologies.

As a company, we have been active in China for more than 150 years. We see great potential for climate protection in China's green transformation strategy in particular. That is why we want to intensify the activities of our new thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies segment in China and Asia, as in all other parts of the world.

Roland Busch, president and CEO, Siemens AG

The relationship between China and Germany is very strong. Germany has a lot of technologies to offer, and this is how we grow our economies. Going forward, I think we will move to the next level. We believe in the Chinese market. By the way, I love Chinese food.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management, BMW Group

It is an honor to visit China again with Chancellor Scholz, especially on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of an all-round strategic bilateral partnership.

For 30 years, BMW Group has been deeply rooted in China, benefiting from free trade and China's opening-up policy.

We remain confident in the mid-term and long-term prospects of the Chinese economy, and we remain confident of continuously investing in China and contributing to the deepening of Sino-German cooperation.



Dr Markus Steilemann, CEO, Covestro

In this new decade, our Shanghai site is set to continue to supply regional and global demand with a complete portfolio of more sustainable materials and play a key role in driving the group's ambitious target of being climate-neutral by 2050.

As a leading global materials company, Covestro possesses extensive knowledge and firsthand experiences across diverse markets to drive innovation in sustainability, which we will build on and share to advance the global transition towards full circularity. We aspire to sustain our collaboration with partners, utilizing our material expertise to contribute towards our collective aim of achieving a climate-neutral world.