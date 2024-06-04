Changning aims to create 15-minute community sports circle

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Changning District aims to develop a 15-minute sports circle offering free facilities, sports events and competitions.

The 8th Changning Sports Games began at the weekend at Hongqiao Sports Park, with free sports and fitness service coupons available for 10,000 people.

At the opening ceremony, the Changning District Fitness Map and the Child-Friendly Green Space Map were released. The event is the district's largest sports event and involves the most people.

It will run until the end of the year, with most events held on weekends.

Changning aims to promote a balanced layout of sports facilities within its inner, middle, and outer ring roads, providing convenient fitness services.

The district is working to become a child-friendly pilot sports area in Shanghai, integrating science, sports and ecological education. The goal is to let children connect with nature and local flora and fauna through sports, the district government said.

A 1-Mile Speed Run, a Child-Friendly Ecological Parent-Child Orienteering Race, and a Youth Swimming Standard Competition were held at the weekend as the key events of the games.

The orienteering race included 400 families who enjoyed walking and eco-friendly games in the Changning Outer Ring Ecological Greenway.

"Five athletes from Changning will compete in the Paris Olympics," said Hou Jijun, the director of Changning.



"We integrate sports with ecological protection, utilizing greenways and riverfront resources to create vibrant, shared sports spaces," Hou added.





