Yunnan troupe brings 'Peacock Princess 2024' to city stage

Flower Lantern Opera offers Shanghai audiences a taste of a listed intangible cultural heritage as they unveil a new performance at the Tianchanyifu Theater in Huangpu District.
Ti Gong

Flower Lantern Opera's "Peacock Princess 2024" is notable for its beautiful Dai costumes.

The Yunnan provincial troupe of Flower Lantern Opera, a listed intangible cultural heritage of China, unveiled a new performance named "Peacock Princess 2024" at the Tianchanyifu Theater in Huangpu District on Thursday.

The story of the peacock princess, symbolizing peace and happiness, has long been part of Dai ethnic group folklore. It tells of a peacock that becomes human and falls in love with a prince. Despite challenges and misunderstandings, their love triumphs, bringing peace and happiness to their kingdom.

The opera is notable for its mythical plot, rich characters, beautiful Dai costumes, and skilled performances.

The performance featured the charming Zhangha character, a highlight of the show representing Dai intangible heritage.

Ti Gong

Characters in the Flower Lantern Opera's "Peacock Princess 2024."

Meaning "singers" in the Dai language, Zhangha is a well-loved performance art of the Dai people in Yunnan. Initially, it focused solely on folk songs but expanded to include storytelling in the early 15th century.

The Flower Lantern Opera combines traditional Zhangha storytelling with modern elements.

"We want to show the charm and creativity of Flower Lantern Opera to Shanghai audiences with the new opera," said Huang Shaocheng, director of the Yunnan troupe.

Actress Li Danyu, who starred in the opera, has a personal connection to Shanghai.

"My mother is from Shanghai, so this city feels like a second home to me," Li said. "Last night, I watched a Peking Opera performance at Tianchanyifu Theater and felt the enthusiasm of Shanghai audiences."

Ti Gong

Artists on stage in Flower Lantern Opera's "Peacock Princess 2024."

If you go:

Date: Thursday and Friday, at 7:15pm

Event: Flower Lantern Opera "Peacock Princess 2024"

Venue: Shanghai Tianchanyifu Theater

Address: 701 Fuzhou Rd, Huangpu District

Ticket Price: 80 yuan (US$11)

Ti Gong

Leading characters interact in Flower Lantern Opera's "Peacock Princess 2024"



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
