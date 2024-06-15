﻿
Home design festival to spark creative wave in Baoshan

Shanghai's Elite Valley innovation park in Baoshan District launched a major home design festival on Saturday, featuring a host of free exhibitions.
Ti Gong

Visitors are fascinated by various home design exhibitions at the Elite Valley in Baoshan on Saturday.

Shanghai's Elite Valley innovation park in Baoshan District launched a major home design festival on Saturday, featuring a host of free exhibitions across the park through to the end of June.

The event, co-curated by famous designer Hou Zhengguang and lifestyle platform RED, mainly showcases future home design possibilities.

The festival features more than 10 leading design brands in the "Independent Brand Theme Exhibition" and more than 60 emerging brands in the "REDeco Lifestyle Theme Exhibition."

Fifteen renowned designers are presenting unique rug designs in the "Interweave Rug Design Exhibition."

The Yang Mingjie Design Museum, known as China's first private industrial design museum, will display the "China Design Trend Report: A Decade of Archives," with thousands of items from around the world.

The exhibition will include items from various eras and regions, providing insights into the evolution of design.

Ti Gong

An elegant dining room.

The museum's permanent collection includes thousands of items from the craft, industrial, and digital ages, illustrating the development of human industrial civilization.

The exhibition will also feature 10 themed areas highlighting key trends in Chinese design over the past decade. These areas will display representative colors, materials, and images from each year, offering visitors a sensory and immersive experience.

Leading domestic design brands based at the valley will display their works. Visitors can see a wide range of products in a rich setting. Highlights include Zhiyin's "10together" anniversary plan, Shanyin's "Emotional Order" theme, and Rongshe's "Fusion Decorative Art" exhibition.

The RED exhibition will showcase a variety of lifestyle brands. The exhibition aims to highlight the power and beauty of design, encouraging visitors to appreciate and pursue a better life.

Domestic designer Xu Wenzhi, who focuses on traditional lifestyle aesthetics, will present the "Lunar May: A Community of Life" exhibition, showcasing the art of bottle flowers. This exhibition will highlight the beauty of traditional Chinese culture and offer a new perspective on bottle flower art.

Ti Gong

Unique decorations.

If you go:

Event: Elite Valley Home Design Festival

Duration: Through June 30

Admission: Free

Site: Elite Valley 中成智谷

Address: 258 Changjiang Road, Baoshan District

Ti Gong

Visitors watch the various home design exhibitions at the Elite Valley in Baoshan on Saturday.

Source: SHINE
