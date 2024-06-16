﻿
News / Metro

Putuo 'micro-expo' showcases global brands

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
A "micro-expo" global product show was launched in Putuo District over the weekend, showcasing more than 800 new products from 22 brands across 18 countries.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
Putuo 'micro-expo' showcases global brands

Officials and representatives of international brands jointly launch the Global Harbor Micro Expo on Saturday.

A "micro-expo" global product show was launched in Putuo District over the weekend, showcasing more than 800 new products from 22 brands across 18 countries.

The expo on the fourth floor of the Global Harbor mall is part of China's "Year of Consumption Promotion" initiative and Shanghai's major consumer season.

The five-day expo features various lifestyle-themed areas and activities, including high-end light luxury, urban relaxation, new decoration, dopamine lifestyle, and new design ecology. The event also included product launches, wine tasting, lifestyle experiences, and music shows.

Putuo 'micro-expo' showcases global brands

Customers rush to the expo over the weekend.

MLily, a well-known home brand held a "wedding season" product launch on a glass bridge at the mall.

The unique location and fashion-tech products attracted many visitors and young couples.

An Iranian handmade carpet brand also gained popularity for its natural materials, complex craftsmanship, and beautiful designs.

Traditional large exhibitions often overwhelmed consumers. In contrast, such micro-expo allow for a more focused and engaging experience, said Cong Guoliang, secretary general of the Shanghai Interior Decoration Industry Association.

As a highlight, the Canadian luxury brand ALDO launched its first flagship store in China at the Global Harbor during the event.

The expo aimed to present global lifestyle trends and the best products and services to consumers, enhancing brand cooperation and interaction, said Ding Zuohong, the president of Yuexing Group, the organizer of the event.

Putuo 'micro-expo' showcases global brands

The event features several international brands making their debut in China.

If you go:

Event: Global Harbor Micro-Expo

Duration: Through Wednesday

Admission: Free

Site: Global Harbor, Putuo District 环球港

Address: 3300 Zhongshan Rd N.

Transport: Jinshajiang Road Station of Metro Line 3, 4, or 13

Putuo 'micro-expo' showcases global brands
Ti Gong

A wedding-themed product launch event on a glass bridge at the mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Global Harbor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     