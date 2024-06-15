Full steam ahead for G8388 high speed journey

News / Metro

The much-anticipated G8388 high-speed train departed from Shanghai Railway Station on Saturday morning.
Illustration by Li Yi

The much-anticipated G8388 high-speed train departed from Shanghai Railway Station on Saturday morning, marking the launch of a new eight-hour scenic loop through the Yangtze River Delta.

This route offers travelers a comprehensive tour of the region's most iconic sights, culminating in a timely return to Shanghai for dinner.

The G8388 train's journey spans more than 1,200 kilometers, starting from Shanghai Railway Station and making stops at 19 locations before arriving back at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station.

Passengers were primarily headed to destinations like Suzhou, Wuxi, Nanjing and the scenic areas of Mount Huangshan and Mount Jiuhuashan.

Imaginechina

The G8388 high-speed train passes a town in Suzhou's Kunshan.

Along the way, as seats become available, new passengers board, ensuring a continuous flow of travelers.

The inaugural train was nearly full, carrying 600 passengers out of a capacity of 610.

To enhance the experience, additional staff were on hand at Shanghai Station to guide passengers, with a dedicated waiting area and ticket check-in channel.

Special mementos such as fans, travel maps and fridge magnets were distributed to some passengers and children on this first trip.

Imaginechina

The staff give special gifts to passengers on the G8388.

According to Shanghai Observer, Wang Yuting, traveling on the train with her six-year-old son to visit relatives in Wuxi, praised the convenience of the new route.

They found that getting off at Huishan Station and taking a short taxi ride was much easier than navigating through other stations in Wuxi.

Some travelers chose to experience the entire loop from Shanghai to Shanghai Hongqiao, buying tickets for different sections to enjoy the full eight-hour journey.

Lu Yingping, deputy director of Huangshan District's administration of culture, tourism and sports, highlighted that this route would significantly enhance cultural and tourism exchanges, facilitating the flow of green agricultural products to metropolitan markets and integrating Huangshan more deeply into the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta.

The high-speed loop not only enhances connectivity but also reduces the need for transfers, especially beneficial for residents in more remote areas around major hubs.

Zhou Xiaobing, deputy chief engineer of the China Railway Shanghai Design Institute, emphasized that this route improves the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the rail network by connecting main lines with branch lines, thus optimizing passenger flow and transport efficiency.

As the Yangtze River Delta continues to develop its rail infrastructure, this new high-speed loop symbolizes a significant step towards greater regional integration, offering both practical transportation solutions and a scenic travel experience through one of China's most vibrant and culturally rich areas.

Illustration by Li Yi

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
