An exhibition showcasing ancient Chinese scientific and technological relics opened at the Fengxian Museum in suburban Shanghai on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

An exhibition showcasing ancient Chinese scientific and technological relics opened at the Fengxian Museum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The exhibition, supported by more than 30 museums nationwide, is open to the public for free until October 18. It features 124 items, highlighting the technological achievements of ancient China.

Key exhibits include bronze vessels from the Western Zhou Dynasty (c.11th century-770 BC), a gilt silver pot from the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC), and Han Dynasty (206 BCE-220 CE) paper. Visitors can experience these artifacts through a combination of physical displays and interactive digital presentations.

One of the exhibition's highlights is the "Changxin Palace Lantern," a delicate and environmentally-designed artifact from the Han Dynasty. It will be put on display by the end of July.

Ti Gong

This lantern, which once adorned the palace of Empress Dowager Dou, showcases the advanced technology of its time. Other significant pieces include the dragon robe of Emperor Qianlong and a unique bronze vessel from the Baoji Zhouyuan Museum.

The exhibition also offers an interactive area where visitors can touch ancient pottery shards, providing a tactile connection to history.

"Visitors can touch 3,000-year-old artifacts and learn about the advanced technologies of ancient China," said Zhang Xuesong, the curator of the museum in suburban Fengxian District.

"The Changxin Palace Lantern, with its clever design, will be one of the most anticipated exhibits," Zhang noted.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Exhibition: Essential Exhibition of Chinese Ancient Scientific and Technological Relics

Admission: Free (no reservation required)

Duration: through October 18

Site: Fengxian Museum

Address: 333 Hupan Road