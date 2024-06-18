﻿
News / Metro

Fengxian opens exhibition on ancient Chinese scientific relics

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
An exhibition showcasing ancient Chinese scientific and technological relics opened at the Fengxian Museum in suburban Shanghai on Tuesday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
Fengxian opens exhibition on ancient Chinese scientific relics
Ti Gong

Visitors watch an ancient embroidery artwork at the Fengxian Museum on Tuesday.

An exhibition showcasing ancient Chinese scientific and technological relics opened at the Fengxian Museum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The exhibition, supported by more than 30 museums nationwide, is open to the public for free until October 18. It features 124 items, highlighting the technological achievements of ancient China.

Key exhibits include bronze vessels from the Western Zhou Dynasty (c.11th century-770 BC), a gilt silver pot from the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC), and Han Dynasty (206 BCE-220 CE) paper. Visitors can experience these artifacts through a combination of physical displays and interactive digital presentations.

One of the exhibition's highlights is the "Changxin Palace Lantern," a delicate and environmentally-designed artifact from the Han Dynasty. It will be put on display by the end of July.

Fengxian opens exhibition on ancient Chinese scientific relics
Ti Gong

The dragon robe of Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911) is on display at the exhibition.

This lantern, which once adorned the palace of Empress Dowager Dou, showcases the advanced technology of its time. Other significant pieces include the dragon robe of Emperor Qianlong and a unique bronze vessel from the Baoji Zhouyuan Museum.

The exhibition also offers an interactive area where visitors can touch ancient pottery shards, providing a tactile connection to history.

"Visitors can touch 3,000-year-old artifacts and learn about the advanced technologies of ancient China," said Zhang Xuesong, the curator of the museum in suburban Fengxian District.

"The Changxin Palace Lantern, with its clever design, will be one of the most anticipated exhibits," Zhang noted.

Fengxian opens exhibition on ancient Chinese scientific relics
Ti Gong

Visitors take a look at a delicate bronze dragon artifact, which may have been part of a giant ancient bronze tripod.

If you go:

Exhibition: Essential Exhibition of Chinese Ancient Scientific and Technological Relics

Admission: Free (no reservation required)

Duration: through October 18

Site: Fengxian Museum

Address: 333 Hupan Road

Fengxian opens exhibition on ancient Chinese scientific relics
Ti Gong

Ancient Chinese architectures are a big attraction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian Museum
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     