Summer music festival at historic Sinan Mansions

Sinan Mansions, a historic district in Huangpu District, launched its annual summer music festival on Friday as part of efforts to boost Shanghai's nightlife economy.

Ti Gong

Sinan Mansions, a historic district in Huangpu District, launched its annual summer music festival on Friday as part of efforts to boost Shanghai's nightlife economy.

The Sinan Bubble Chill Wave Festival will run through Sunday as part of Shanghai's Double Six Nightlife Festival.

The festival features more than 40 performances on four stages across the historical mansions. Musicians and dancers worldwide will perform for six hours each day. The event includes various music genres like jazz, R&B, pop, folk, soul and rock.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse array of food and drinks. There will be more than 60 vendors offering global cuisines and beverages till late night.

A highlight is the limited-edition tricolor Xiaolongbao, or the soup dumpling, a collaboration with a local traditional brand to showcase Shanghai's culinary heritage to global visitors.

The festival also includes a creative and pet-friendly market. Activities range from art exhibitions to interactive workshops.

The Sinan Time Zone Gallery presents a new exhibition, featuring photos and paintings inspired by the cultural landscape of Pu'er Jingmai Mountain, a newly listed UN world cultural heritage in southwest Yunnan Province.

The mansions have become a prominent nightlife destination since hosting the inaugural Shanghai Nightlife Festival in 2020.

For example, the annual Sinan Night Party from May 31 to June 2 attracted more than150,000 visitors from both home and abroad.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Event: Sinan Bubble Chill Wave Festival



Date: Through Sunday

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 532 Fuxing Road M.





