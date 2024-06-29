﻿
News / Metro

Summer carnival of fun kicks off on Nanjing Road E.

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has launched the 2024 Mid-Summer Ice Carnival featuring sports and food-themed activities.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
Summer carnival of fun kicks off on Nanjing Road E.
Ti Gong

The 2024 Mid-Summer Ice Carnival begins at Nanjing Road E. on Saturday.

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall launched the 2024 Mid-Summer Ice Carnival on Saturday, featuring Euro Cup, sports, and food-themed activities for both customers and tourists.

As part of the "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, the event started on June 29 and will continue until July 14. Visitors can enjoy various activities and experiences during the period.

The carnival features several themed areas along the shopping street, including brand pop-ups, food and cultural creation zones and interactive experience zones.

The areas offer global cuisine, drinks, handcrafted items and interactive sports games. Visitors can also participate in a stamp collection activity and win various gifts during the carnival.

Summer carnival of fun kicks off on Nanjing Road E.
Ti Gong

Football and food-themed activities.

A giant football pitch is one of the main attractions. Visitors can see the national team jerseys from past European Championships, including Germany, Spain, and Belgium.

The carnival also offers interactive games in both virtual and real settings for visitors. They include a football nine-square game, mini football matches in an octagon cage, and a virtual shooting challenge.

The carnival combines football with food, camping, and music. Activities include photo sessions with football cheerleaders and clown magic shows. Fast-food brand POPEYES has a pop-up store at the event.

From June 29 to July 15, Euro Cup viewing parties will be held at the event. Fans can watch the matches on big screens at Century Plaza.

The event aims to boost summer consumption in the shopping district, said Wang Gang, general manager of Shanghai Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall Commercial Management Co.

Summer carnival of fun kicks off on Nanjing Road E.
Ti Gong

Visitors can play mini football pitch at the Century Plaza.

If you go:

Event: 2024 Mid-Summer Ice Carnival

Dates: Through July 14

Admission: Free

Site: Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Century Plaza

南京路步行街世纪广场

Summer carnival of fun kicks off on Nanjing Road E.
Ti Gong

A food bazaar is set up at the Century Plaza for the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     