Summer carnival of fun kicks off on Nanjing Road E.
Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall launched the 2024 Mid-Summer Ice Carnival on Saturday, featuring Euro Cup, sports, and food-themed activities for both customers and tourists.
As part of the "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, the event started on June 29 and will continue until July 14. Visitors can enjoy various activities and experiences during the period.
The carnival features several themed areas along the shopping street, including brand pop-ups, food and cultural creation zones and interactive experience zones.
The areas offer global cuisine, drinks, handcrafted items and interactive sports games. Visitors can also participate in a stamp collection activity and win various gifts during the carnival.
A giant football pitch is one of the main attractions. Visitors can see the national team jerseys from past European Championships, including Germany, Spain, and Belgium.
The carnival also offers interactive games in both virtual and real settings for visitors. They include a football nine-square game, mini football matches in an octagon cage, and a virtual shooting challenge.
The carnival combines football with food, camping, and music. Activities include photo sessions with football cheerleaders and clown magic shows. Fast-food brand POPEYES has a pop-up store at the event.
From June 29 to July 15, Euro Cup viewing parties will be held at the event. Fans can watch the matches on big screens at Century Plaza.
The event aims to boost summer consumption in the shopping district, said Wang Gang, general manager of Shanghai Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall Commercial Management Co.
If you go:
Event: 2024 Mid-Summer Ice Carnival
Dates: Through July 14
Admission: Free
Site: Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Century Plaza
南京路步行街世纪广场