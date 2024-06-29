Summer carnival of fun kicks off on Nanjing Road E.

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall launched the 2024 Mid-Summer Ice Carnival on Saturday, featuring Euro Cup, sports, and food-themed activities for both customers and tourists.

As part of the "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, the event started on June 29 and will continue until July 14. Visitors can enjoy various activities and experiences during the period.

The carnival features several themed areas along the shopping street, including brand pop-ups, food and cultural creation zones and interactive experience zones.

The areas offer global cuisine, drinks, handcrafted items and interactive sports games. Visitors can also participate in a stamp collection activity and win various gifts during the carnival.