Robot taking a tumble – a reminder of challenges facing AI

Visitors to WAIC 2024 encountered a few unexpected occurrences, including falling robots, lost entry scan codes, and AI models that performed less than ideally. These incidents, while humorous at times, resonated with a major conference's central theme: strengthening AI governance.

The World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2024 showcased the inspiring potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its integration with other emerging technologies. However, the event also served as a reminder of the challenges that accompany such rapid innovation.

Near the exhibition lobby, a "Humanoid Robot Vanguard Matrix" featuring 18 robots performing group dances captivated audiences, especially children. However, on Friday afternoon, one robot took a tumble and remained grounded, requiring staff intervention.

Another glitch occurred on Thursday afternoon. The sweltering heat caused overheating in some iPhones, leading to automatic shutdowns. This left iPhone users scrambling, unable to display their registration codes required for entry.

Additionally, the facial recognition entry gates proved problematic for children and attendees purchasing tickets on-site, as their facial information wasn't registered.

"The crowds were immense," recounted a visitor named Ms Xu. "It took over half an hour to enter at 2:30pm with my child in nearly 40-degree heat. It was quite a trial."

In the exhibition halls, various AI models that can be used in education, finance, retail and various other industries are on display.

But a mother felt frustrated when testing an AI-powered learning machine. The system provided irrelevant results, forcing her to repeat "I don't understand" numerous times.

Industry experts attributed this to the on-site internet environment and surrounding noise.

These "accidents" echoed the concerns of experts at WAIC 2024 regarding generative AI applications. Discussions centered on potential drawbacks such as biases, data security, control of autonomous devices, and the evolving social and technical landscape. Striking a balance between innovation and ethical considerations remains a key focus.

Despite the unexpected hiccups, most WAIC 2024 visitors reported a positive experience. Several mothers who brought their children described the event as eye-opening and impressive, highlighting the power and promise of AI while acknowledging the need for responsible development.