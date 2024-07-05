Xuhui aiming to become global hub for artificial intelligence

Shanghai's Xuhui District aims to become a leading global artificial intelligence hub by attracting top talent and innovative AI companies, the district government announced during the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Friday.

The district hosted a key forum at the conference titled "Accelerating Artificial Intelligence + to Build New Quality Productive Forces." The event was co-hosted by the China Media Group Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the Shanghai AI Laboratory.

Representatives from tech companies, academic institutions, and AI experts discussed key topics about AI development and its integration into various industries.

Ding Kuiling, president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, emphasized the importance of AI innovation and industry applications. He also noted the risks and challenges AI brings, stressing the need for safe and sustainable development.

Ding highlighted the university's efforts to collaborate across disciplines to implement the principles of "human-centered and benevolent intelligence" from the Global AI Governance Initiative.