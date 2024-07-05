Xuhui aiming to become global hub for artificial intelligence
Shanghai's Xuhui District aims to become a leading global artificial intelligence hub by attracting top talent and innovative AI companies, the district government announced during the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Friday.
The district hosted a key forum at the conference titled "Accelerating Artificial Intelligence + to Build New Quality Productive Forces." The event was co-hosted by the China Media Group Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the Shanghai AI Laboratory.
Representatives from tech companies, academic institutions, and AI experts discussed key topics about AI development and its integration into various industries.
Ding Kuiling, president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, emphasized the importance of AI innovation and industry applications. He also noted the risks and challenges AI brings, stressing the need for safe and sustainable development.
Ding highlighted the university's efforts to collaborate across disciplines to implement the principles of "human-centered and benevolent intelligence" from the Global AI Governance Initiative.
Xuhui plans to establish a pioneering AI innovation ecosystem, said Wang Hua, acting director of Xuhui. The district aims to attract more AI companies and talent, improve the industrial ecosystem, and support AI applications across various fields.
Xuhui's goal is to create a globally competitive AI core area in Shanghai. The district plans to build a digital economy industrial cluster centered on AI, aiming for a scale of over 100 billion yuan by 2025.
Last year, AI-related industries in Xuhui had a total output of 80.3 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of over 30 percent in the past five years, according to the Xuhui government.
The AI Tower on the West Bund and the Beiyang AI Town Innovation Center in Xuhui aim to create a comprehensive industrial town that integrates commercial, office, residential, educational, and ecological functions.
The Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, another key project, has already attracted over 80 companies and plans to expand further.
The center aims to provide comprehensive services, including computational power scheduling, open data, evaluation services, financial services, and compliance guidance for AI foundation models, the district government said.