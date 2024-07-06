AI model unveiled for finance and customer service sectors

China's domestically-developed AI foundation model for finance, marketing and customer service sectors was unveiled at the 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Rongxi Intelligent Model, one of the first of its kind, was launched by Beijing-based CLOOPEN, a global smart communications cloud service provider, at the WAIC.

The AI model applications, including Rongxi agent and knowledge co-pilots as well as the coach, insight and virtual agents, aim to enhance marketing, sales, service, and internal management for businesses, the company said.

In the insurance sector, for instance, the AI model helps utilize conversation data for decision-making and identify consultation and complaint hotspots.

For manufacturing, the models extract context-based work order failures to prevent mass complaints.

In life insurance, they automate service records, creating personalized service assistants. For banking, they assist with complex policies to enhance loan processing efficiency.

CLOOPEN also introduced the ELITE MOS, a customer-centric operations platform powered by AI, to support precise decision-making and marketing strategies.

The platform aims to provide efficient decision-making for customer service and improve conversion rates in telemarketing through precise marketing, said Shi Zenghui, general manager of CLOOPEN's digital intelligence cloud solutions department.