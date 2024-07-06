﻿
News / Metro

AI model unveiled for finance and customer service sectors

China's domestically-developed AI foundation model for finance, marketing and customer service sectors was unveiled at the 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
Ti Gong

The Rongxi Intelligent Model is unveiled on a forum during the 2024 WAIC on Saturday.

China's domestically-developed AI foundation model for finance, marketing and customer service sectors was unveiled at the 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Rongxi Intelligent Model, one of the first of its kind, was launched by Beijing-based CLOOPEN, a global smart communications cloud service provider, at the WAIC.

The AI model applications, including Rongxi agent and knowledge co-pilots as well as the coach, insight and virtual agents, aim to enhance marketing, sales, service, and internal management for businesses, the company said.

In the insurance sector, for instance, the AI model helps utilize conversation data for decision-making and identify consultation and complaint hotspots.

For manufacturing, the models extract context-based work order failures to prevent mass complaints.

In life insurance, they automate service records, creating personalized service assistants. For banking, they assist with complex policies to enhance loan processing efficiency.

CLOOPEN also introduced the ELITE MOS, a customer-centric operations platform powered by AI, to support precise decision-making and marketing strategies.

The platform aims to provide efficient decision-making for customer service and improve conversion rates in telemarketing through precise marketing, said Shi Zenghui, general manager of CLOOPEN's digital intelligence cloud solutions department.

Ti Gong

Björn Schuller, a tenured professor from the Imperial College London's Department of Computing, gave a speech on AI development following the launch of the Rongxi model.

Corpus data product

Meanwhile, a new corpus data product for AI training has been released by Kupasi, a leading Shanghai tech company in partnership with its AI ecosystem partners. The product aims to enhance AI model training with high-quality data.

"High-quality corpus data is crucial for the application of AI models across industries," said Zhuang Mudi, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai government. "It helps AI better adapt to real-world scenarios and accelerates the vision of AI empowering various sectors."

The new "Corpus Operation Platform 1.0" was also launched, introducing a toolchain for data collection, cleaning, labeling, testing, and application. The platform aims to set a global standard for efficient and high-quality corpus supply, according to the company.

During the event, the company collaborated with partners including Migu Video, Baosight Software, Fudan University, and others to release 10 high-quality corpus data products. These products target key industries such as healthcare, urban transport, retail, finance, and entertainment.

Additionally, the first guidelines for corpus construction were introduced, alongside technical white papers for finance, education, and life health sectors. The documents outline methodologies and standards for high-quality data sets.

The financial white paper redefines high-quality financial data sets and introduces the "Corpus Cube" methodology based on financial knowledge systems.

The education white paper sets standards for educational AI data governance and sharing, while the life health white paper maps out corpus construction for medicine, drug development, clinical medicine, health management, and traditional Chinese medicine.

The company also collaborated with nearly 20 enterprises to release a group standard for corpus construction. It aims to encourage shared data resources and promote high-level data element construction, the company said.

Ti Gong

A new corpus data product for AI training was released at the WAIC on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
