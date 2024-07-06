AI boosts cultural and creative industries

Artificial intelligence is deeply integrating with culture and creative industries in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, which boosts development in sectors such as tourism and digital entertainment, speakers told a WAIC 2024 forum on Saturday.

At the AI Enlightens Cultural and Creative Industry forum a number of digital products and Metaverse-style services debuted.

The Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released its latest digital upgrades, focusing on digital conservation of cultural relics, Metaverse-style tour with smart glasses and digital cultural creation.

China Unicom and Eastday.com offer network and digital tech supports, while Bytedance-backed Pico provides glasses.

Several cooperation agreements were signed in the forum. They include Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion and Association and Caohejing High-tech Zone; Shanghai Metaverse industry alliance with several Metaverse firms in the Yangtze River Delta region.

During the forum, Bilibili, ROKID and HiDream AI shared their visions on digital avatars, AR device market and text-to-video function, which is close to OpenAI's Sora.

AI technology applications in the cultural and creative industries have greatly enhanced the efficiency of creation and market expansion.

As the forefront of innovation in China, Shanghai is actively promoting the deep integration of AI technology with cultural and creative industries, Tan Wenkan, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, told the forum.





