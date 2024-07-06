﻿
News / Metro

AI boosts cultural and creative industries

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-06       0
Artificial Intelligence is deeply integrating with culture and creative industries in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-06       0
AI boosts cultural and creative industries
SHINE

People visit China Unicom's booth at WAIC 2024. There is a demonstration of a digital service upgrade of the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Artificial intelligence is deeply integrating with culture and creative industries in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, which boosts development in sectors such as tourism and digital entertainment, speakers told a WAIC 2024 forum on Saturday.

At the AI Enlightens Cultural and Creative Industry forum a number of digital products and Metaverse-style services debuted.

The Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released its latest digital upgrades, focusing on digital conservation of cultural relics, Metaverse-style tour with smart glasses and digital cultural creation.

China Unicom and Eastday.com offer network and digital tech supports, while Bytedance-backed Pico provides glasses.

Several cooperation agreements were signed in the forum. They include Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion and Association and Caohejing High-tech Zone; Shanghai Metaverse industry alliance with several Metaverse firms in the Yangtze River Delta region.

During the forum, Bilibili, ROKID and HiDream AI shared their visions on digital avatars, AR device market and text-to-video function, which is close to OpenAI's Sora.

AI technology applications in the cultural and creative industries have greatly enhanced the efficiency of creation and market expansion.

As the forefront of innovation in China, Shanghai is actively promoting the deep integration of AI technology with cultural and creative industries, Tan Wenkan, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, told the forum.



AI boosts cultural and creative industries
Ti Gong

Cooperation agreements for Metaverse applications in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region are signed at WAIC 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     