Shanghai showcases AI in urban management

  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0
Shanghai featured its artificial intelligence applications in urban management along with global AI cases during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
Ti Gong

A new AI evaluation system, WAIQ, is launched at the International AI City Forum.

Shanghai showcased its artificial intelligence applications in urban management along with global AI cases during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which ended on Saturday.

The International AI City Forum of WAIC had the theme "New AI towards the Future."

The forum was co-hosted by the Shanghai Smart City Development Institute, China Unicom, and the UNESCO International Center for Engineering and Technology Knowledge on Smart Cities.

Experts, academics, and business representatives from different countries discussed how AI can empower city construction. They explored new ideas, technologies, and paths for AI in cities.

The forum featured the release of the 2023 Shanghai Urban Digital Transformation Excellence Case Collection. It includes examples of successful digital transformation in the economy, life, and governance. It aims to provide new perspectives and promote cooperation.

Tongji University Professor and academician Wu Zhiqiang also highlighted concerns about over-reliance on AI.

Ti Gong

Tongji University Professor and academician Wu Zhiqiang.

He emphasized the importance of Human & AI cooperation, which he termed "HAIism." HAIism promotes principles like mutual aid, transparency, security, and ethical development.

Ni Minjing, the curator of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, discussed the future of museums with digitalization. He noted that innovative technologies like Sora and GPT-4o could enhance educational functions and visitor experiences.

Zhao Yang, director of the Shanghai Meteorological Information and Technology Support Center, talked about using AI and big data to develop a matrix for city weather forecasting. The tool aims to improve urban risk prevention and management.

Liu Xun, deputy director of the technical center of Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, presented a system for smart urban rail transit. The system uses AI to analyze passenger demand and improve metro capacity, reducing peak hour pressure.

Vagner De Carvalho Costa, from Brazil's Ministry of Cities, presented Brazil's national strategy for innovative and sustainable urban development. The strategy aims to create jobs, improve service efficiency, and reduce inequality.

Lukas Ott, from Basel, Switzerland, shared successful AI applications in urban development. Basel's "Smart City Lab" project showcased AI's role in city planning, infrastructure optimization, and sustainable development.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai Urban Digital Transformation Excellence Case Collection was released on Saturday.

