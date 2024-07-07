Shanghai showcases AI in urban management

Shanghai showcased its artificial intelligence applications in urban management along with global AI cases during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which ended on Saturday.

The International AI City Forum of WAIC had the theme "New AI towards the Future."

The forum was co-hosted by the Shanghai Smart City Development Institute, China Unicom, and the UNESCO International Center for Engineering and Technology Knowledge on Smart Cities.

Experts, academics, and business representatives from different countries discussed how AI can empower city construction. They explored new ideas, technologies, and paths for AI in cities.

The forum featured the release of the 2023 Shanghai Urban Digital Transformation Excellence Case Collection. It includes examples of successful digital transformation in the economy, life, and governance. It aims to provide new perspectives and promote cooperation.

Tongji University Professor and academician Wu Zhiqiang also highlighted concerns about over-reliance on AI.