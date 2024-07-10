Memories of the liberation explored at city forum

"Predecessors and City Memory" in Huangpu District focused on how Shanghai's revolutionary culture and haipai (Shanghai-style) culture can be passed from generation to generation.

The stories behind historic revolutionary buildings in the city were shared during the annual "Predecessors and City Memory" forum in Huangpu District on Wednesday, with discussions on how Shanghai's revolutionary culture and haipai (Shanghai-style) culture can engage with young people and be passed from generation to generation. A vlog took participants into the Yangshupu Power Plant beside the Huangpu River during the forum. During the liberation of Shanghai, the power plant, as the last area to be liberated, witnessed a series of battles and anti-espionage struggles. It is now the Yangshupu Power Plant Relics Park, where visitors can enjoy coffee by the towering chimneys and admire art installations in a perfect example of how Shanghai's "industrial rust belt" can be transformed.

"In the battle of Shanghai's liberation, the city not only continued to supply electricity and water, but also protected the factories, institutions, and warehouses that were about to be taken over, successfully maintaining its normal operation under efforts from various sides, and the power plant is a representative of this," said Zhang Yun, honorary president of Shanghai Society of History of Communist Party of China. Another old building attracting attention is the old Shanghai Municipal Government Building. This century-old building in Huangpu witnessed the handover ceremony of the old and new governments after the liberation of Shanghai in 1949, becoming the offices of the city government until 1956. Wang Min, director of the comprehensive research department of the Shanghai Audio-Visual Archives, used several historical images to illustrate the moment when the first five-star red flag in Shanghai was hoisted at the building.

