Students showcase innovation at cross-strait competition
Over 600 students from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan took part in an innovation maker competition in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Monday.
The Cross-Strait Youth Maker Competition, under the theme of "United Wisdom, Building the Future Together," attracted a record number of participants this year from more than 60 universities and companies.
They developed 141 innovative projects for the final competition at the historical Minghua Sugar Factory at the Yangpu waterfront. Among them, 22 teams included both mainland and Taiwan students.
A new electric tricycle, for instance, powered by solar energy and wireless charging, was jointly designed by students from Shanghai's Tongji University and Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University, for short urban trips in Taiwan.
"We learned from each other and worked together," said Duan Haipeng, a team member from Tongji. "When we faced problems, we communicated and found solutions."
Another project, a bridge model named "Hehe Bridge," combined arch and truss designs for optimal load-bearing capacity and stability. It was a joint effort by students from Tongji and Taiwan's Chung Hua University.
"The design and construction process has not only deepened our understanding of bridge engineering, but also enhanced our friendship," said Tongji student Mai Liyuan.
Other standout projects included a reshapable bamboo structure designed for digital construction, a walking aid for young stroke patients, a smart car that detects road boundaries, and a virtual reality platform for cultural exchanges.
"For me, this is not just a competition," said Wu Bing-Chen, a student from Feng Chia University in Taiwan who was participating for the second time. "It is a treasure trove of new knowledge from various fields and a grand exchange of technology and ideas.
"The participants are all outstanding, identifying key issues and proposing feasible solutions," Wu said.
Li Wenhui, vice president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, said the competition highlighted the commitment of young people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan to sustainability and innovation.
"Their work shows the strength of our shared culture and the potential of our future," Li said.
Xue Kan, the Party secretary of Yangpu, said the district warmly welcomed more Taiwanese youth to come to Yangpu to pursue their dreams and passions. Yangpu would provide the best resources and services to support their innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.