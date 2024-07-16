﻿
News / Metro

Students showcase innovation at cross-strait competition

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
Over 600 Chinese mainland and Taiwan students took part in an innovation maker competition in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Monday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
Students showcase innovation at cross-strait competition
Ti Gong

Students from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan take part in an innovation maker competition in Yangpu District on Monday.

Over 600 students from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan took part in an innovation maker competition in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Monday.

The Cross-Strait Youth Maker Competition, under the theme of "United Wisdom, Building the Future Together," attracted a record number of participants this year from more than 60 universities and companies.

They developed 141 innovative projects for the final competition at the historical Minghua Sugar Factory at the Yangpu waterfront. Among them, 22 teams included both mainland and Taiwan students.

A new electric tricycle, for instance, powered by solar energy and wireless charging, was jointly designed by students from Shanghai's Tongji University and Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University, for short urban trips in Taiwan.

"We learned from each other and worked together," said Duan Haipeng, a team member from Tongji. "When we faced problems, we communicated and found solutions."

Another project, a bridge model named "Hehe Bridge," combined arch and truss designs for optimal load-bearing capacity and stability. It was a joint effort by students from Tongji and Taiwan's Chung Hua University.

Students showcase innovation at cross-strait competition
Ti Gong

Students showcase their innovative designs.

"The design and construction process has not only deepened our understanding of bridge engineering, but also enhanced our friendship," said Tongji student Mai Liyuan.

Other standout projects included a reshapable bamboo structure designed for digital construction, a walking aid for young stroke patients, a smart car that detects road boundaries, and a virtual reality platform for cultural exchanges.

"For me, this is not just a competition," said Wu Bing-Chen, a student from Feng Chia University in Taiwan who was participating for the second time. "It is a treasure trove of new knowledge from various fields and a grand exchange of technology and ideas.

"The participants are all outstanding, identifying key issues and proposing feasible solutions," Wu said.

Li Wenhui, vice president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, said the competition highlighted the commitment of young people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan to sustainability and innovation.

"Their work shows the strength of our shared culture and the potential of our future," Li said.

Xue Kan, the Party secretary of Yangpu, said the district warmly welcomed more Taiwanese youth to come to Yangpu to pursue their dreams and passions. Yangpu would provide the best resources and services to support their innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.

Students showcase innovation at cross-strait competition
Ti Gong

Students work together on a bridge structure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     