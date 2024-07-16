Students showcase innovation at cross-strait competition

Over 600 students from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan took part in an innovation maker competition in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Monday.

The Cross-Strait Youth Maker Competition, under the theme of "United Wisdom, Building the Future Together," attracted a record number of participants this year from more than 60 universities and companies.

They developed 141 innovative projects for the final competition at the historical Minghua Sugar Factory at the Yangpu waterfront. Among them, 22 teams included both mainland and Taiwan students.

A new electric tricycle, for instance, powered by solar energy and wireless charging, was jointly designed by students from Shanghai's Tongji University and Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University, for short urban trips in Taiwan.

"We learned from each other and worked together," said Duan Haipeng, a team member from Tongji. "When we faced problems, we communicated and found solutions."

Another project, a bridge model named "Hehe Bridge," combined arch and truss designs for optimal load-bearing capacity and stability. It was a joint effort by students from Tongji and Taiwan's Chung Hua University.