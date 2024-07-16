VR experience to transport Shanghai audiences to Paris
Shanghai audiences are set to be transported to Paris this Wednesday as an immersive VR show debuts to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between China and France.
Created by Blanca Li, "Le Bal de Paris" invites audiences to step into a world of dance and music through HTC's virtual reality headsets. The experience unfolds across three grand ball scenes, following a passionate love story performed by two professional dancers. Attendees, using custom Chanel-designed avatars, are free to dance, mingle, and interact with others.
To enhance accessibility, the show will be offered in six languages, including Chinese, English, and French.1qq
As Shanghai continues to foster its metaverse industry, this VR spectacle follows the success of HTC's "Horizon of Khufu" last summer, underscoring the city's commitment to digital innovation and consumption.
If you go:
Le Bal de Paris 巴黎舞会
Time: July 17 to August 31
Venue: IP Mall 上海机遇星球
Address: 389 Nanjing Road West, Huangpu District 黄埔区南京西路389 号
Price: from 298 yuan