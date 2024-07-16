﻿
News / Metro

VR experience to transport Shanghai audiences to Paris

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
Step into a world of dance and music through HTC's virtual reality headsets as Blanca Li's "Le Bal de Paris" tells a passionate love story performed by two professional dancers.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
VR experience to transport Shanghai audiences to Paris
Ti Gong

A virtual scene in a Paris garden in the show.

Shanghai audiences are set to be transported to Paris this Wednesday as an immersive VR show debuts to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between China and France.

Created by Blanca Li, "Le Bal de Paris" invites audiences to step into a world of dance and music through HTC's virtual reality headsets. The experience unfolds across three grand ball scenes, following a passionate love story performed by two professional dancers. Attendees, using custom Chanel-designed avatars, are free to dance, mingle, and interact with others.

To enhance accessibility, the show will be offered in six languages, including Chinese, English, and French.1qq

As Shanghai continues to foster its metaverse industry, this VR spectacle follows the success of HTC's "Horizon of Khufu" last summer, underscoring the city's commitment to digital innovation and consumption.

VR experience to transport Shanghai audiences to Paris
Ti Gong

Visitors can choose avatars with various apparel and masks.

VR experience to transport Shanghai audiences to Paris
Ti Gong

Dancing scenes in the show.

If you go:

Le Bal de Paris 巴黎舞会

Time: July 17 to August 31

Venue: IP Mall 上海机遇星球

Address: 389 Nanjing Road West, Huangpu District 黄埔区南京西路389 号

Price: from 298 yuan

VR experience to transport Shanghai audiences to Paris
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Sculptures wearing VR headsets are shown in the IP Mall in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
Chanel
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     