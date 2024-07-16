VR experience to transport Shanghai audiences to Paris

Shanghai audiences are set to be transported to Paris this Wednesday as an immersive VR show debuts to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between China and France.



Created by Blanca Li, "Le Bal de Paris" invites audiences to step into a world of dance and music through HTC's virtual reality headsets. The experience unfolds across three grand ball scenes, following a passionate love story performed by two professional dancers. Attendees, using custom Chanel-designed avatars, are free to dance, mingle, and interact with others.

To enhance accessibility, the show will be offered in six languages, including Chinese, English, and French.1qq

As Shanghai continues to foster its metaverse industry, this VR spectacle follows the success of HTC's "Horizon of Khufu" last summer, underscoring the city's commitment to digital innovation and consumption.