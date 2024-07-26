Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai

L*SNOW offers attractions like a train ride, snow gliders, restaurants and shops to keep folks busy after their runs on the slopes catering to skiers of all skill levels.

Ti Gong

The much-anticipated Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in coastal Lingang area will begin internal testing in August as ticket prices were announced on Friday. As the world's largest indoor ski resort, L*SNOW covers about 350,000 square meters and incorporates dining, accommodation, entertainment, and shopping with a Nordic inspired design. It provides a real respite from the sizzling summer weather . The resort's snow world covers more than 90,000 square meters with a large indoor ski park and nearly 20 attractions. These include an indoor snowfield train, the first of its kind in the country. It will take people on a dreamlike ice and snow journey. Be sure to check out the snow mountain jumping platform and snow glider. There's even a massive rooftop water park with pools and waterslides for those who prefer to splash around rather than slip and slide in the snow.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

L*Snow also boasts four ski slopes of varying gradients that cater to skiers from beginner to advanced and three star-rated hotels featuring 17 "ski-in ski-out" suites. Aurora Town is covered with artificial snow and stands between the ski slopes. The dreamy snowfield train runs slowly around the snow realm. Ticket sales will start on August 8. Admission to the resort for four hours is 220 yuan (US$30) on normal days, 300 yuan on peak days (non-holiday and non-July-and-non-August weekends and 10 days before and seven days after the Chinese Lunar New Year), and 400 yuan for peak days (weekends in July and August and Chinese holidays.) The ticket prices for skiing costs 420 yuan, 600 yuan or 780 yuan depending on the date as well. Tickets can be purchased on the resort's WeChat mini program as well as Trip.com, Meituan and Douyin.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The resort is currently in the final stage of snowmaking. Interest in winter tourism has developed rapidly in the past few years in China, especially after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics. The "14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Tourism Industry" promotes winter tourism. This includes improving facilities and services to offer more winter sports like skiing and skating.

Ti Gong

If you go: Address: adjacent to the Dishui Lake in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE