﻿
News / Metro

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Hu Min Jiang Xiaowei
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-26       0
L*SNOW offers attractions like a train ride, snow gliders, restaurants and shops to keep folks busy after their runs on the slopes catering to skiers of all skill levels.
﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Hu Min Jiang Xiaowei
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-26       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai
Ti Gong

An aerial view of the ski resort's rooftop water park.

The much-anticipated Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in coastal Lingang area will begin internal testing in August as ticket prices were announced on Friday.

As the world's largest indoor ski resort, L*SNOW covers about 350,000 square meters and incorporates dining, accommodation, entertainment, and shopping with a Nordic inspired design. It provides a real respite from the sizzling summer weather .

The resort's snow world covers more than 90,000 square meters with a large indoor ski park and nearly 20 attractions. These include an indoor snowfield train, the first of its kind in the country. It will take people on a dreamlike ice and snow journey. Be sure to check out the snow mountain jumping platform and snow glider. There's even a massive rooftop water park with pools and waterslides for those who prefer to splash around rather than slip and slide in the snow.

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The resort's train station.

L*Snow also boasts four ski slopes of varying gradients that cater to skiers from beginner to advanced and three star-rated hotels featuring 17 "ski-in ski-out" suites.

Aurora Town is covered with artificial snow and stands between the ski slopes. The dreamy snowfield train runs slowly around the snow realm.

Ticket sales will start on August 8.

Admission to the resort for four hours is 220 yuan (US$30) on normal days, 300 yuan on peak days (non-holiday and non-July-and-non-August weekends and 10 days before and seven days after the Chinese Lunar New Year), and 400 yuan for peak days (weekends in July and August and Chinese holidays.)

The ticket prices for skiing costs 420 yuan, 600 yuan or 780 yuan depending on the date as well.

Tickets can be purchased on the resort's WeChat mini program as well as Trip.com, Meituan and Douyin.

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A ski slope at the resort.

The resort is currently in the final stage of snowmaking.

Interest in winter tourism has developed rapidly in the past few years in China, especially after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics.

The "14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Tourism Industry" promotes winter tourism. This includes improving facilities and services to offer more winter sports like skiing and skating.

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The resort's train enters the station.

If you go:

Address: adjacent to the Dishui Lake in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A snowy view of the resort.

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A close up of one of the buildings in the resort.

Prices announced for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A view of L*Snow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort from a distance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Dishui Lake
Aurora
Meituan
TikTok
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     