ChinaJoy draws massive crowds on opening day

Asia's largest gaming fair has been integrated into the Shanghai Summer campaign to boost consumption through a mix of culture, commerce, sports, tourism, and exhibitions.

Despite sweltering temperatures and persistent rain, thousands of enthusiastic fans flocked to the ChinaJoy venue in the Pudong New Area on Friday. Dressed in elaborate cosplay costumes, attendees immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Asia's premier gaming event.

Running from July 26 to 29, ChinaJoy boasts over 600 exhibitors occupying more than 130,000 square meters of exhibition space. ChinaJoy has been held in Shanghai for over 20 years and this year is part of the Shanghai Summer campaign to boost consumption by integrating culture, commerce, sports, tourism, and exhibitions.

ChinaJoy is beyond a gaming fair only The fusion of gaming and eSports with city landmarks, cultural tourism, dining, and shopping has created new hotspots and economic growth opportunities, local officials said on Friday. Beyond traditional gaming exhibits, ChinaJoy offers a diverse range of experiences including VR experiences, cosplay competitions, limited-edition merchandise, and AI-powered interactive displays. Nikolai Ukrainian, a Shanghai-based Russian streamer, raved about his VR experience at the "Qin: Awakening" booth. The exploration of ancient China combined with the power of VR technology captivated the avid gamer. Ukrainian described his ChinaJoy journey as "exciting". In the E3 hall, visitors wearing Pico virtual reality headsets embark on a journey of discovery to encounter a new Qin Dynasty (221-207BC) world, including Terracotta Army groups, mysterious caves and legendary animals. The complete VR journey is offered in a space in Xuhui District. Since its debut in June, "Qin: Awakening" has attracted many families, generating ticket income of more than 3 million yuan (416,666), an official told Shanghai Daily. She called the show a new "name card" for Shanghai's Metaverse industry. Major brands like Starbucks and Oishi have joined the festivities, while tech giants like JD and Xiaohongshu are engaging with the young gaming audience. New energy vehicle and micro-dramas are also hot topics at ChinaJoy.

New game and gadgets are on show Gaming companies remain the heart of ChinaJoy as they showcase new titles, offer hands-on experiences, and distribute free gifts. Shanghai-based Giant Interactive introduced "Super Sus," a game boasting 200 million registered users. The company also opened Naobaijin Cafe, which blends digital entertainment with offline experiences and targets a more mature audience. Pop-up stores of the cafe have appeared previously at the Bund and Wukang Mansion. NetEase is showcasing 37 mobile titles, seven PC games, and one VR game. They include "Where Winds Meet", a soon-to-be-released game based on a story set in the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period (AD 907-979). Sony PlayStation attracted long queues for its latest offerings, including "Brocade-Clad Guard," a historical action game set in the Ming Dynasty (AD 1368-1644). The event also highlighted advancements in display technology with Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics showcasing high-refresh rate and foldable displays. The company claims to supply one in three e-sports display panels globally. Additionally, on-device AI technologies were prominently featured across smartphones and computers in the AMD and Qualcomm booths.

