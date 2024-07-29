ChinaJoy closes in Shanghai with new announcements

Despite the scorching hot weather, more than 367,000 people visited ChinaJoy, Asia's top gaming fair, which closed in Shanghai on Monday, including almost 60 percent from out of town, organizers announced.

By 3pm on Monday, the number of visitors at ChinaJoy hit 367,000, with men accounting for 68 percent. As for their geographical distribution, local audiences accounted for 42 percent with the remaining 58 percent being out-of-town visitors.

A total of 743 exhibitors participated in the show, with 319 overseas enterprises, accounting for 43 percent of all exhibitors. There were nearly 8,200 overseas visitors, organizers said.