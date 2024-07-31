Shanghai to host 1st international cruise festival

The inaugural Shanghai International Cruise Festival is set to launch on Friday and will continue through August 31.

The festival, a highlight of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, aims to further boost the city's cruise economy.

The Shanghai International Cruise Port has become the leading cruise homeport in Asia and the fourth busiest globally.

Since the resumption of international cruises in May last year, Shanghai's cruise economy has shown strong growth. It has largely boosted local consumption, including duty-free shopping at the port, said Zhu Min, director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

From January to June, the port, including the Wusongkou and North Bund cruise terminals, received 89 cruise ships and about 592,700 passengers.

This accounts for about 70 percent of the total cruise passenger volume in China, marking a significant recovery to 70 percent of the levels seen in the same period in 2019, according to Zhang Qi, deputy director of the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration.

Looking ahead, the port will receive a total of 260 cruise ships and 1.5 million passengers throughout the year, showcasing Shanghai's growing prominence as a major cruise hub in Asia, Zhang said.

The festival will feature activities highlighting the unique characteristics of various cruise companies, connecting key commercial districts across the city.

For instance, the Cruise Sports Carnival between Friday and August 6 will feature a martial arts performance on the Gulangyu cruise ship, along with health lectures, and martial arts exhibitions.

From August 9 to 11, a themed market will be held on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, featuring cruise route promotions, cultural exhibitions and culinary experiences.