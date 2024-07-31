Shanghai to host 1st international cruise festival
The inaugural Shanghai International Cruise Festival is set to launch on Friday and will continue through August 31.
The festival, a highlight of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, aims to further boost the city's cruise economy.
The Shanghai International Cruise Port has become the leading cruise homeport in Asia and the fourth busiest globally.
Since the resumption of international cruises in May last year, Shanghai's cruise economy has shown strong growth. It has largely boosted local consumption, including duty-free shopping at the port, said Zhu Min, director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.
From January to June, the port, including the Wusongkou and North Bund cruise terminals, received 89 cruise ships and about 592,700 passengers.
This accounts for about 70 percent of the total cruise passenger volume in China, marking a significant recovery to 70 percent of the levels seen in the same period in 2019, according to Zhang Qi, deputy director of the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration.
Looking ahead, the port will receive a total of 260 cruise ships and 1.5 million passengers throughout the year, showcasing Shanghai's growing prominence as a major cruise hub in Asia, Zhang said.
The festival will feature activities highlighting the unique characteristics of various cruise companies, connecting key commercial districts across the city.
For instance, the Cruise Sports Carnival between Friday and August 6 will feature a martial arts performance on the Gulangyu cruise ship, along with health lectures, and martial arts exhibitions.
From August 9 to 11, a themed market will be held on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, featuring cruise route promotions, cultural exhibitions and culinary experiences.
From August 16 to 31, Royal Caribbean, Adora and China Merchants Viking Cruises will host interactive activities, including family experiences and piano performances, at Global Harbor in Putuo District.
Baoshan is set to open its Yangtze River waterfront during the National Day holiday for the festival, providing more recreational space for residents, the district government said.
The Long Beach Music Hall, designed by a renowned acoustics master, will debut with its first performance during the holiday.
Additionally, the "Most Beautiful Leisure Cycling Route along the Yangtze River Waterfront in Shanghai" will be completed and open by the end of September.
The suburban district will introduce a "One Ticket for All Baoshan" product, allowing cruise passengers to explore Baoshan with their cruise tickets.
Suzhou Creek cruise ships will offer an afternoon tea package, combining a boat ride on the creek with a visit to Tian An 1000 Trees for tea, blending leisure and culture for a diverse experience along the creek.
To enhance global recognition of the festival, the commerce commission has held a public competition for the event's logo and mascot.
The chosen logo features the abbreviation "SICF" for Shanghai International Cruise Festival, integrating the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, a cruise ship, waves and the city's flower, the white magnolia.
The mascot, "Ubao," is a baby dolphin holding a white magnolia, symbolizing Shanghai's cultural and marine heritage.