Fengxian forum promotes Jiangnan culture

Fengxian District launched a new public forum brand on Saturday to promote Jiangnan Culture, which originates from regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.
Ti Gong

Cultural experts and government officials emphasize the importance of Jiangnan culture in Shanghai's development.

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District launched a new public forum brand on Saturday to promote Jiangnan Culture, which originates from regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

The event, hosted at the Yan Zi Academy, highlighted Fengxian's role as a key origin of Jiangnan culture. The connection dates back to Yan Yan, a disciple of Confucius, who taught in the area during his later years.

Fengxian's history as a cultural hub is tied to the legacy of Yan Yan. The district's name reflects a commitment to honoring wisdom and fostering cultural growth, said Wang Yiqun, the director of Fengxian.

The forum featured speeches from cultural experts and government officials who emphasized the importance of Jiangnan culture in Shanghai's development.

Ti Gong

Cultural scholars are appointed as experts to promote Jiangnan Culture.

They discussed the need for innovation in cultural research and the importance of cultural confidence in China. The event also included panel discussions on Jiangnan Culture's influence on contemporary business practices.

Key speakers at the inaugural forum included Tian Zhaoyuan, a professor at the Institute of Folklore Studies at East China Normal University, Bi Xuling, director of the Folklore Research Office at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences and Wang Wei, founder of Arfysica Innovation. These experts discussed Jiangnan culture's rich history and its relevance to modern society.

The forum is part of Fengxian's efforts to enhance its cultural brand and strengthen its role in the integration of the Yangtze River Delta. The district aims to build a vibrant cultural scene that combines historical significance with modern urban development, said the district director Wang.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Fengxian
