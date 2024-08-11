Fengxian forum promotes Jiangnan culture

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District launched a new public forum brand on Saturday to promote Jiangnan Culture, which originates from regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

The event, hosted at the Yan Zi Academy, highlighted Fengxian's role as a key origin of Jiangnan culture. The connection dates back to Yan Yan, a disciple of Confucius, who taught in the area during his later years.

Fengxian's history as a cultural hub is tied to the legacy of Yan Yan. The district's name reflects a commitment to honoring wisdom and fostering cultural growth, said Wang Yiqun, the director of Fengxian.

The forum featured speeches from cultural experts and government officials who emphasized the importance of Jiangnan culture in Shanghai's development.