Vote for the best 'Shanghai Design' and win big

Design for new skiing center in Shanghai

Design for a libruray in downtown of Xuhui District

The organizers of the "2024 Shanghai Design 100+" campaign invite you to vote for you favorite creations for the chance to win prizes that include a car.

The design projects include an electric car with a range of over 1,000 kilometers, Jimmy Choo-designed apparel, and a new skiing facility in Shanghai, which will help the city become a global design capital.

Shanghai Design 100+, in its fifth edition, has attracted 2,745 applications from designers, Fortune 500 firms, and startups from 19 countries and regions.

A panel of experts and industry-specific categorizations have narrowed down entries to 300 finalists for a public vote.

The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said the winners will be displayed at this year's World Design Cities Conference in September.

Between August 12 and 18, you can vote at https://sj100.creativecity.sh.cn/shsj-show-web or with WeChat by scanning the QR code below.

Voters will have the opportunity to participate in lucky draws to win prizes totaling a million yuan. The top prize is an electric car.