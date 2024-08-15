﻿
News / Metro

Genshin Impact festival kicks off in Shanghai

Genshin Impact's meteoric rise, from its 2020 debut to becoming a global phenomenon, has contributed to Shanghai's burgeoning animation and gaming industry.
The Genshin Impact FES kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday, drawing thousands of fans eager to immerse themselves in the popular video game's universe. The four-day event will feature interactive experiences, merchandise, cosplay and meet-and-greets with streamers and creators.

Genshin Impact's meteoric rise, from its 2020 debut to becoming a global phenomenon, has contributed to Shanghai's burgeoning animation and gaming industry. The FES, with its expected 100,000 attendees, highlights the game's immense popularity and the economic impact of such events.

The games and related events attract players from all over the world to come to play and experience, and boost related industries such as hotels, catering, and retail, fitting well with the ongoing Shanghai Summer festival to boost consumption and the economy.

Genshin Impact, developed by Shanghai-based game studio miHoYo, received a warm market response and became one of the best-selling mobile games in the world. The popular action role-playing game has now landed on multiple platforms, such as mobiles, PCs and PlayStation.

This year's FES, running through Sunday, is being held in Hall 2.1, Halls 3 and 4.1 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), 30 percent more space compared to its predecessor. The total visitor traffic will hit 100,000, making it a popular destination this summer, said miHoYo.

Genshin Impact 5.0, a new version with big updates and changes, will be launched online on August 28. The game character products tied to the new version were sold out by 3:00pm on Thursday, showing gamers' high anticipation for the update.

The presence of over 100 streamers and creators added to the event's excitement on the first day of the festival. These content creators, dressed in character-inspired attire, interacted with fans and showcased their creative talents.

As the city continues to cultivate its creative industries, events like the Genshin Impact FES play a crucial role in solidifying Shanghai's position as a global eSports hub.

If you go:

Date: Thursday to Sunday (August 15-18), 8:30am–5:30pm

Venue: the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心

Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号

Ticket: from 298 yuan

