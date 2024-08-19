Pop-up shop brings ancient Egypt to Huaihai Rd

A new pop-up shop featuring ancient Egyptian-themed merchandise, identical to those being sold at the Shanghai Museum's souvenir store, has opened on the iconic Huaihai Road.

The pop-up shop, called "Pyramid @ Huaihai," is a collaboration between the Huaihai Group and the museum, and aims to bring the museum's popular exhibition into the bustling shopping district, according to the Huangpu District government.

The store, which opened on Monday at 864 Huaihai Road M., offers a range of creative products inspired by the "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition currently showing at the museum.

The store offers more than 600 items, including clothing, home goods, tech accessories, and souvenirs including "Egyptian God plush keychains" and "Anubis fridge magnets."



Many of these items have become highly sought after at the museum, frequently selling out both online and in stores.

The pop-up shop will be open until August 17, 2025. It also features immersive experiences, including staff dressed in Egyptian costumes and a series of themed events.