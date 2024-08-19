﻿
Pop-up shop brings ancient Egypt to Huaihai Rd

A new pop-up shop featuring ancient Egyptian-themed merchandise, identical to those being sold at the Shanghai Museum's souvenir store, has opened on the iconic Huaihai Road.
Ti Gong

The pop-up store "Pyramid @ Huaihai" will be open for a year at 864 Huaihai Road M.

A new pop-up shop featuring ancient Egyptian-themed merchandise, identical to those being sold at the Shanghai Museum's souvenir store, has opened on the iconic Huaihai Road.

The pop-up shop, called "Pyramid @ Huaihai," is a collaboration between the Huaihai Group and the museum, and aims to bring the museum's popular exhibition into the bustling shopping district, according to the Huangpu District government.

The store, which opened on Monday at 864 Huaihai Road M., offers a range of creative products inspired by the "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition currently showing at the museum.

The store offers more than 600 items, including clothing, home goods, tech accessories, and souvenirs including "Egyptian God plush keychains" and "Anubis fridge magnets."

Many of these items have become highly sought after at the museum, frequently selling out both online and in stores.

The pop-up shop will be open until August 17, 2025. It also features immersive experiences, including staff dressed in Egyptian costumes and a series of themed events.

Ti Gong

A shop assistant in ancient Egyptian costume helps a customer choose souvenirs.

Throughout the year, the shop will host events related to Egyptian culture, including workshops, themed promotions, and special performances. Visitors can also enjoy creative Egyptian-themed ice cream while browsing the merchandise.

The goal is to create a new cultural and shopping destination in the heart of Shanghai, offering visitors a taste of ancient Egypt blended with modern Shanghai flair, the group said.

The initiative is part of Huangpu's broader efforts to combine cultural and commercial experiences.

The exhibition, which opened on July 19, is the largest of its kind ever held by the museum. It features nearly 800 artifacts, many of which are on display in Asia for the first time.

The exhibition is part of ongoing cultural exchanges between China and Egypt and will continue until August 2025.

The exhibition has drawn significant attention, making the pop-up shop a unique opportunity for those who have not yet visited the museum to engage with its content, said an operator of the store.

Ti Gong

Customers browse souvenirs at the newly launched store on Monday.

If you go:

Address: 864 Huaihai Road M., Huangpu District (near Maoming Road S).

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm

Duration: through August 17, 2025.

Public Transport: Shaanxi Road S. Station, Metro Line 1, 10, and 12

Ti Gong

The store attracts a large number of customers after its opening.

﻿
﻿
