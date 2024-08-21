Explainer: What you can and cannot bring into China
Whether you're visiting China for the first time or returning from an overseas trip, it's crucial to be aware of what items are allowed through customs. Failing to follow these rules could result in fines or other penalties. Here's a brief guide to help you navigate customs with ease.
Items banned from China
Certain items are strictly forbidden from being brought into the country. These include:
- Counterfeit currency and securities
- Weapons, imitation weapons, ammunition and explosives
- Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, tobacco, seeds and plant materials
- Narcotics and psychotropic substances such as opium, heroin, and marijuana
- Materials harmful to China's politics, economy, culture, or morality, including specific books, films, and other media
- Biological materials such as pathogens, pests, and products from quarantined animals or plants
- Live animals (except for dogs and cats with proper documentation), meat products, dairy, eggs and other animal-derived products
Items allowed through Customs
When bringing items back to China, they must be for personal use and within reasonable quantities. The general rule is that items with a total value of up to 5,000 yuan (US$700.84) are exempt from customs duties.
Here are specific details for common items:
Gold and Silver: Limited to 50 grams per person. Anything above this requires documentation and must be declared.
Digital Products: If the quantity exceeds what is considered reasonable for personal use, these must be declared.
Cosmetics and Toiletries: You can bring in cosmetics and toiletries, but excessive amounts must be declared.
Infant Formula: No specific quantity limit, but any amount exceeding the personal exemption limit will be taxed at 15 percent.
Textiles and Clothing: No strict limits, but large quantities must be declared.
Tobacco, Alcohol, and Currency: You must declare currency over 20,000 yuan. Alcohol limits are 750 ml for trips to Hong Kong and Macau and 1,500 ml for other destinations. Tobacco limits are 200 cigarettes (50 cigars) for Hong Kong and Macau trips, and 400 cigarettes (100 cigars) for other trips.
Penalties
Not adhering to Customs regulations can result in severe penalties and / or confiscation of goods. This includes:
- Not paying required customs duties
- Failing to provide necessary documentation for restricted items
- Bringing in large quantities of goods beyond personal use limits without declaring them
- Attempting to smuggle prohibited or restricted items
Customs declaration Channels
When passing through customs, you'll see two channels:
Green Channel (No Declaration): Use this if you have nothing to declare. No form is required.
Red Channel (Declaration Required): Use this if you are bringing items that need to be declared. Fill out the customs declaration form and proceed through this channel.
If you're unsure, it is always better to declare your items. Failure to do so can result in fines and / or confiscation of your goods.
Special considerations
Bringing back endangered wildlife products, such as ivory or coral, is strictly prohibited. Violating these regulations can lead to severe penalties, including criminal charges. Always ensure you are complying with international and national laws regarding protected species.
By understanding and following these guidelines, you can ensure a smooth and trouble-free experience when returning to China. Safe travels!
For more details, visit General Administration of Customs People's Republic of China