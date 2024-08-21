Explainer: What you can and cannot bring into China

Whether you're visiting China for the first time or returning from an overseas trip, it's crucial to be aware of what items are allowed through customs. Failing to follow these rules could result in fines or other penalties. Here's a brief guide to help you navigate customs with ease.

- Live animals (except for dogs and cats with proper documentation), meat products, dairy, eggs and other animal-derived products

- Biological materials such as pathogens, pests, and products from quarantined animals or plants

- Materials harmful to China's politics, economy, culture, or morality, including specific books, films, and other media

- Narcotics and psychotropic substances such as opium, heroin, and marijuana

Certain items are strictly forbidden from being brought into the country. These include:

Items allowed through Customs

When bringing items back to China, they must be for personal use and within reasonable quantities. The general rule is that items with a total value of up to 5,000 yuan (US$700.84) are exempt from customs duties.

Here are specific details for common items:



Gold and Silver: Limited to 50 grams per person. Anything above this requires documentation and must be declared.

Digital Products: If the quantity exceeds what is considered reasonable for personal use, these must be declared.

Cosmetics and Toiletries: You can bring in cosmetics and toiletries, but excessive amounts must be declared.

Infant Formula: No specific quantity limit, but any amount exceeding the personal exemption limit will be taxed at 15 percent.

Textiles and Clothing: No strict limits, but large quantities must be declared.

Tobacco, Alcohol, and Currency: You must declare currency over 20,000 yuan. Alcohol limits are 750 ml for trips to Hong Kong and Macau and 1,500 ml for other destinations. Tobacco limits are 200 cigarettes (50 cigars) for Hong Kong and Macau trips, and 400 cigarettes (100 cigars) for other trips.