﻿
News / Metro

Art exhibition combines cutting-edge technology with immersive experiences

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
Highlights of the high-tech show in a lane in downtown Yuyuan Road include impressionist masterpieces from Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, alongside works by Piet Mondrian.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
Art exhibition combines cutting-edge technology with immersive experiences
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The highlights of the show include Impressionist masterpieces.

An art exhibition, showing 100 iconic paintings in digital formats, captivated visitors in downtown Yuyuan Road with its combination of cutting-edge display technology and immersive experiences.

The pop-up TCLArt event is organized by home appliance giant TCL, in collaboration with Center Pompidou in France and the National Gallery in the UK.

Highlights of the show include impressionist masterpieces from Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, alongside works by Piet Mondrian.

The exhibition features a 115-inch TV, the world's biggest on the market.

Art exhibition combines cutting-edge technology with immersive experiences
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The exhibition features interactive elements, such as a gesture-controlled lobby that adapts to light and shadow effects.

The exhibition also features interactive elements, such as a gesture-controlled lobby that adapts to light and shadow effects. To enhance the visitor experience, a Seesaw coffee stand offers complimentary specialty coffee to those who participate in on-site activities.

Art exhibition combines cutting-edge technology with immersive experiences
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The exhibition is held in a lane in downtown Yuyuan Road that is filled with art venues, coffee shops, bookstores and handmade goods shops.

If you go:

Address: 1,088 Lane of Yuyuan Road,

Opening hours: 12pm-8pm Monday-Friday; 1pm-9pm weekends

Duration: through September 17

Tickets: Free

Public Transport: Metro Line 2 and 11, near Jiangsu Road Station

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
TCL
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     