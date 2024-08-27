Art exhibition combines cutting-edge technology with immersive experiences
An art exhibition, showing 100 iconic paintings in digital formats, captivated visitors in downtown Yuyuan Road with its combination of cutting-edge display technology and immersive experiences.
The pop-up TCLArt event is organized by home appliance giant TCL, in collaboration with Center Pompidou in France and the National Gallery in the UK.
Highlights of the show include impressionist masterpieces from Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, alongside works by Piet Mondrian.
The exhibition features a 115-inch TV, the world's biggest on the market.
The exhibition also features interactive elements, such as a gesture-controlled lobby that adapts to light and shadow effects. To enhance the visitor experience, a Seesaw coffee stand offers complimentary specialty coffee to those who participate in on-site activities.
If you go:
Address: 1,088 Lane of Yuyuan Road,
Opening hours: 12pm-8pm Monday-Friday; 1pm-9pm weekends
Duration: through September 17
Tickets: Free
Public Transport: Metro Line 2 and 11, near Jiangsu Road Station