Art exhibition combines cutting-edge technology with immersive experiences

An art exhibition, showing 100 iconic paintings in digital formats, captivated visitors in downtown Yuyuan Road with its combination of cutting-edge display technology and immersive experiences.

The pop-up TCLArt event is organized by home appliance giant TCL, in collaboration with Center Pompidou in France and the National Gallery in the UK.

Highlights of the show include impressionist masterpieces from Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, alongside works by Piet Mondrian.

The exhibition features a 115-inch TV, the world's biggest on the market.