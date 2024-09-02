News / Metro

Lottery raises billions of yuan for public welfare

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau reveal ticket sale figures at a ceremony to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week with events including a lifestyle festival and a group wedding.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Lottery raises billions of yuan for public welfare
Wang Ning

A bazaar at China Art Museum where the opening ceremony for philanthropy week was held.

Shanghai's lottery ticket sales hit 5.649 billion yuan (US$787 million) last year with 1.714 billion yuan collected as public welfare funds, a significant increase of 53.6 percent from a year earlier, data from Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau showed on Monday.

The city's welfare lottery funds are used to support the elderly, the disabled, orphans and other needy people. Lottery sales also cover jackpots.

Also part of the weeklong events to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week beginning on Monday, a report on the city's development of philanthropic causes was revealed by the bureau. During the week, a wealth of activities including coffee-related charitable events, a lifestyle festival, and a group wedding will be held across Shanghai.

Donations received by the city reached 7.475 billion yuan last year, with 6.77 billion yuan in cash. Among them, 6.156 billion yuan went to foundations, and 5.746 billion yuan had been used for public welfare purposes, according to the report.

Last year, a total of 6,926 public welfare programs were carried out in the city, benefiting 68.86 million people, with a total expenditure of 5.432 billion yuan.

Lottery raises billions of yuan for public welfare
Hu Min / SHINE

One of the stalls at the bazaar at China Art Museum.



Among them, 40.5 percent involved education, followed by poverty alleviation and community development (13.1 percent). The rest involved social services, medical and health, public welfare development, culture and arts, volunteer service, disaster relief, scientific research, sports and ecological environment, among others.

Also according to the report, the city had registered 641 social organizations with philanthropic purposes by the end of last year, accounting for 3.7 percent of the total. Their combined net assets amounted to 27.3 billion yuan by the end of 2023.

"Shanghai's civil affairs authorities will actively deepen the reform and innovation of the charitable cause, and promote better integration of the charitable cause into the overall urban development and into the daily life of citizens,"said Jiang Rui, director of the bureau.

Last year, the city's charitable organizations conducted more than 800 rural revitalization programs in areas such as Shigatse City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Guoluo in Qinghai Province, Kashgar and Karamay in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, helping the poor, supporting local education and covering the improvement of local infrastructure, assistance in facilities and equipment for institutions, support for the development of rural industries, and the training of local medical staff.

Lottery raises billions of yuan for public welfare
Hu Min / SHINE

A stall at the China Art Museum bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     