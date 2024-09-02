Lottery raises billions of yuan for public welfare

Shanghai's lottery ticket sales hit 5.649 billion yuan (US$787 million) last year with 1.714 billion yuan collected as public welfare funds, a significant increase of 53.6 percent from a year earlier, data from Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau showed on Monday.

The city's welfare lottery funds are used to support the elderly, the disabled, orphans and other needy people. Lottery sales also cover jackpots.

Also part of the weeklong events to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week beginning on Monday, a report on the city's development of philanthropic causes was revealed by the bureau. During the week, a wealth of activities including coffee-related charitable events, a lifestyle festival, and a group wedding will be held across Shanghai.

Donations received by the city reached 7.475 billion yuan last year, with 6.77 billion yuan in cash. Among them, 6.156 billion yuan went to foundations, and 5.746 billion yuan had been used for public welfare purposes, according to the report.

Last year, a total of 6,926 public welfare programs were carried out in the city, benefiting 68.86 million people, with a total expenditure of 5.432 billion yuan.