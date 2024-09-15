Typhoon and flood prevention alerts raised
Shanghai's meteorological officials upgraded the alert for typhoon Bebinca from blue to yellow at 8am on Sunday morning.
Yellow is the second lowest level in four-color weather warning system.
Along with the typhoon alert, the city's flood prevention office also raised the emergency response to level-three, the second lowest in its four-tier system.
It has warned that outside work should stop, and relevant departments should stay alert, as downpours and strong winds are expected to lash the city from tonight to tomorrow.
Bebinca's center was located 580 kilometers southeast of Shanghai at 8:49am on Sunday, with a wind force of up to 126 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities amid the typhoon-approach period and stay safe.
More in-city activities have been rescheduled or canceled.
- The float exhibition of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival scheduled on Sunday and Monday at Lift Hub at Daning in Jing'an District and Global Harbor in Putuo District have been cancelled.
- A shopping-themed cultural and tourism carnival scheduled between Sunday and Tuesday at Jing'an Park and the pedestrian mall of Jiuguang Department Store will be postponed to between Tuesday and Thursday at the same locations.
- Shanghai Disney Resort will shut down at 5pm on September 15 and remain closed through September 16. Operations will resume on the 17th, while the resort's hotels will stay open for guests.
- The Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in Fengxian District will now be wrap up in a single day on Sunday, with Monday's race canceled. Fans with tickets for the canceled day can request refunds through the official ticketing platform.
Some roads in city are also closed to use during the typhoon season, according to local traffic police.
- Donghai Bridge and the Changjiang Bridge of G40 Shanghai-Shaanxi Expressway will be closed.
- Certain parts of the G1503, S3, S32, S4 as well as the entire Tongji Elevated Expressway are subject to speed limits, closures, and other management and control measures.
More railway services are suspended.
According to China Railway Shanghai Group, temporary suspension measures will be implemented for some lines through the Hangzhou-Shenzhen High-speed Railway, Hangzhou-Ningbo High-speed Railway, Jinshan Line, Pudong Line, and other lines from Sunday to Monday, as well as some trains traveling through the Hangzhou-Taizhou High-speed Railway, Hangzhou-Changchun High-speed Railway, Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway, Hefei-Hangzhou High-speed Railway, and other lines on Monday.
Rail authorities are closely paying attention to the influence of the typhoon to make flexible arrangements, the group said.
A full refund of tickets will be offered for passengers on above lines.
Passengers are advised to make refund application online within 30 days (including the day) from the boarding date of the ticket or at the station window with their ID card. If they have further questions, they can call the service line at 021-12306 and check the railway website 12306.cn, said the group.