Twenty-five dazzling floats paraded through Shanghai Film Park on Tuesday night, heralding the start of a raft of activities running through the end of November.

Ti Gong

Twenty-five dazzling floats paraded through the Shanghai Film Park in Songjiang District on Tuesday night, heralding the start of a raft of activities through the end of November as the 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opened. From fireworks shows to a lifestyle festival, about 20 activities will be rolled across the district, enabling residents and visitors from near and far to embrace the splendor and beauty of Songjiang, as part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival. Dragon boat races will be held in Sijing Town, a millennium-old town with a profound cultural heritage, from Friday to Sunday, which will allow visitors to experience the spectacular scene of a hundred boats racing on the river.

Ti Gong

The Sheshan National Tourism Resort will launch a digital cultural tourism Xu Xiake ancient waterway AR experience, inviting people to follow Xu in exploring the area. Xu (1587-1641) was a Chinese travel writer and geographer of the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), known best for his famous geographical treatise. He traveled to Sheshan Hill five times. The aroma of coffee permeates the air of Songjiang. During the festival, the second Songjiang Coffee Golden Week will start brewing, featuring activities including a pet market and a campus street dance competition, gathering 60 coffee brands from home and abroad. Fireworks shows will present a visual feast for visitors at Shanghai Happy Valley during the National Day holiday, together with a music and magic carnival and street art performances.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

At Shanghai Jegoplay Too Park, a hanfu parade, Chinese traditional game challenges, intangible cultural heritage craftsman classes, museum study and research, and archaeologist experiences will enrich visitor experiences. The Shanghai Sheshan Forest Tourism Festival will also offer a series of interactive experiences and scenes such as natural music, a forest market, and sharing knowledge of ecological science, creating forest-style interactive experiences. The 2024 Chenshan Nature Lifestyle Festival between October 1 and 5 promises a delightful autumn journey at Chenshan Botanical Garden with autumn fruit and flower displays, music performances, art experience camps, and popular science garden tours. Meanwhile, the 2024 Shanghai Zuibaichi Park Autumn Culture and Art Festival highlights the elegance of calligraphy and ink, and the charms of culture, with a Songjiang calligraphy and painting celebrity exhibition, and garden tours. Architectural projection shows will illuminate the G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor between September 23 and October 18, while a rural triathlon held in the golden rice fields of Xiaokunshan area on Sunday will allow participants to enjoy the pleasures of sports, competition, and rural scenery.

Ti Gong