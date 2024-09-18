﻿
News / Metro

Floats dazzle as 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opens

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0
Twenty-five dazzling floats paraded through Shanghai Film Park on Tuesday night, heralding the start of a raft of activities running through the end of November.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0
Floats dazzle as 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opens
Ti Gong

Floats roll through Shanghai Film Park on Tuesday night.

Twenty-five dazzling floats paraded through the Shanghai Film Park in Songjiang District on Tuesday night, heralding the start of a raft of activities through the end of November as the 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opened.

From fireworks shows to a lifestyle festival, about 20 activities will be rolled across the district, enabling residents and visitors from near and far to embrace the splendor and beauty of Songjiang, as part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Dragon boat races will be held in Sijing Town, a millennium-old town with a profound cultural heritage, from Friday to Sunday, which will allow visitors to experience the spectacular scene of a hundred boats racing on the river.

Floats dazzle as 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opens
Ti Gong

Fangta Park is illuminated against a clear sky.

The Sheshan National Tourism Resort will launch a digital cultural tourism Xu Xiake ancient waterway AR experience, inviting people to follow Xu in exploring the area.

Xu (1587-1641) was a Chinese travel writer and geographer of the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), known best for his famous geographical treatise. He traveled to Sheshan Hill five times.

The aroma of coffee permeates the air of Songjiang. During the festival, the second Songjiang Coffee Golden Week will start brewing, featuring activities including a pet market and a campus street dance competition, gathering 60 coffee brands from home and abroad.

Fireworks shows will present a visual feast for visitors at Shanghai Happy Valley during the National Day holiday, together with a music and magic carnival and street art performances.

Floats dazzle as 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opens
Ti Gong

Chinese animation characters interact with visitors at Shanghai Film Park on Tuesday night.

Floats dazzle as 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opens
Ti Gong

A light show is reflected in the water in Songjiang.

At Shanghai Jegoplay Too Park, a hanfu parade, Chinese traditional game challenges, intangible cultural heritage craftsman classes, museum study and research, and archaeologist experiences will enrich visitor experiences. The Shanghai Sheshan Forest Tourism Festival will also offer a series of interactive experiences and scenes such as natural music, a forest market, and sharing knowledge of ecological science, creating forest-style interactive experiences.

The 2024 Chenshan Nature Lifestyle Festival between October 1 and 5 promises a delightful autumn journey at Chenshan Botanical Garden with autumn fruit and flower displays, music performances, art experience camps, and popular science garden tours. Meanwhile, the 2024 Shanghai Zuibaichi Park Autumn Culture and Art Festival highlights the elegance of calligraphy and ink, and the charms of culture, with a Songjiang calligraphy and painting celebrity exhibition, and garden tours.

Architectural projection shows will illuminate the G60 Sci-tech Innovation Corridor between September 23 and October 18, while a rural triathlon held in the golden rice fields of Xiaokunshan area on Sunday will allow participants to enjoy the pleasures of sports, competition, and rural scenery.

Floats dazzle as 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opens
Ti Gong

Floats roll into Shanghai Film Park on Tuesday night.

Floats dazzle as 2024 Shanghai Roots Culture and Tourism Festival opens
Ti Gong

A mall in Songjiang is lit up inside and out.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zuibaichi Park
Songjiang
National Day holiday
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Shanghai Happy Valley
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     