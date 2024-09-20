AI pushes boundaries at Fengxian's musical gala

AI was used to compose music and create real-time visual effects for the first time. AI algorithms generated melodies for three special pieces: "Fengxian Welcomes You," "Again Mid-Autumn," and "Symphony of South Shanghai." Visuals created by AI responded to the live music.

The 2024 Mid-Autumn Music Gala was launched at the Nine Trees Future Art Center, which blended traditional music with modern technology. The event is part of Fengxian's goal to become a major cultural hub in South Shanghai.

The annual mid-autumn music festival of Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District began on Thursday night, bringing together global musicians and artificial intelligence technology.

Musicians from around the world performed alongside these AI compositions. Notable performers included Sergei Davichenko, the 2023 Tchaikovsky Piano Competition winner; and pianist Zhang Shengliang. Soprano Ye Lu and violinist Wang Zhijing also performed.

The combination of human artistry and AI technology created a fresh take on classical music, according to the organizers.

The concert featured a range of musical styles. Chinese classics such as "The Yellow River Concerto" and "Full Moon and Blooming Flowers" were performed alongside internationally renowned works including "Castle in the Sky" by Joe Hisaishi and Beethoven's "Romance in F Major."

The concert was streamed live, reaching audiences worldwide through various platforms. The event underscores Fengxian's growing reputation as a cultural center and promotes cultural exchange through music, the district government said.