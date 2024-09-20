News / Metro

AI pushes boundaries at Fengxian's musical gala

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
The annual mid-autumn music festival of Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District began on Thursday night, bringing together global musicians and AI technology.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
AI pushes boundaries at Fengxian's musical gala
Ti Gong

International musicians perform at the Nine Trees Future Art Center as AI-generated visuals enhance the stage during the 2024 Mid-Autumn Music Gala.

The annual mid-autumn music festival of Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District began on Thursday night, bringing together global musicians and artificial intelligence technology.

The 2024 Mid-Autumn Music Gala was launched at the Nine Trees Future Art Center, which blended traditional music with modern technology. The event is part of Fengxian's goal to become a major cultural hub in South Shanghai.

AI was used to compose music and create real-time visual effects for the first time. AI algorithms generated melodies for three special pieces: "Fengxian Welcomes You," "Again Mid-Autumn," and "Symphony of South Shanghai." Visuals created by AI responded to the live music.

AI pushes boundaries at Fengxian's musical gala
Ti Gong

An international musician performs as AI-generated visuals enhance the stage.

Musicians from around the world performed alongside these AI compositions. Notable performers included Sergei Davichenko, the 2023 Tchaikovsky Piano Competition winner; and pianist Zhang Shengliang. Soprano Ye Lu and violinist Wang Zhijing also performed.

The combination of human artistry and AI technology created a fresh take on classical music, according to the organizers.

The concert featured a range of musical styles. Chinese classics such as "The Yellow River Concerto" and "Full Moon and Blooming Flowers" were performed alongside internationally renowned works including "Castle in the Sky" by Joe Hisaishi and Beethoven's "Romance in F Major."

The concert was streamed live, reaching audiences worldwide through various platforms. The event underscores Fengxian's growing reputation as a cultural center and promotes cultural exchange through music, the district government said.

AI pushes boundaries at Fengxian's musical gala
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Nine Trees Philharmonic Orchestra, accompanied by global musicians, delivers a blend of traditional and AI-composed pieces.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     