Myopia the focus as city launches prevention and control week

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  19:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
The change in age for a high incidence of nearsightedness among Chinese children and minors has moved, triggering an alarm for more timely and effective measures, experts say.
Ti Gong

Officials announce the first Shanghai Myopia Prevention and Control Promotion Week on Tuesday.

The age for a high incidence of myopia, or nearsightedness, among Chinese children and minors has moved from 8 to 12 years old to 6 to 10, triggering an alarm for more timely and effective measures, experts said at the launch of the first Shanghai Myopia Prevention and Control Promotion Week on Tuesday.

Local health and educational authorities also announced the launch of a new round of three-year myopia interventions with more categorized and precise measures in line with children with different risks or levels of myopia.

According to the National Health Commission, the incidence of myopia among Chinese children and minors was 52.7 percent last year, 35.6 percent among primary students, 71.1 percent among middle school students and 80.5 percent among high school students.

In Shanghai, the prevalence of myopia is more serious. In 2023, the incidence among local primary school students was 50.08 percent, 78.47 percent for middle school students and 86.61 for high school students.

Shanghai has launched rounds of action plans to enhance eye care and step up myopia prevention and control, officials said.

Ti Gong

Kindergarten children take part in eye care exercises.

So far, the city has an eye health database for everyone aged between 4 and 18 for a categorized management. The authorities have teamed up to enhance education and management on children's cellphone use, sleep, homework and physical health for an effective screening on risk factors along with intelligent screening and monitoring device development.

"Local authorities have required schools to renovate lighting in classrooms, arrange an hour of outdoor activity each day at school and two vision screenings each year," said Dr He Xiangui from the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, a leading facility of the program.

"In the next stage, we will offer more precise requirement for schools and parents to carry out outdoor activities for children's myopia prevention, especially at weekends and holidays."

Ti Gong

Children learn about eye protection at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

To raise awareness of outdoor activities, the China National Children's Center has teamed up with the Eye Care Foundation and Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital to launch a painting competition to encourage children to go outside and use their eyes to find the beauty in life and in the nature.

The painting competition featuring eye care and eye protection is for children between 5 and 18 years. Expat children are welcome to take part.

"We want to use this interesting event to arouse public awareness on eye care and myopia as well as promote effective methods on myopia prevention and control among children and their parents," said Lu Xiaoming, director of Shanghai Extracurricular Education Association.

How to participate in the painting competition

Time for works upload and registration: from now to November 15

Style of painting: no restriction

Result announcement: December

Registration fee: free

Hotline for consultation: 021-64668769, 021-64668765

