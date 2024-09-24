Myopia the focus as city launches prevention and control week

The age for a high incidence of myopia, or nearsightedness, among Chinese children and minors has moved from 8 to 12 years old to 6 to 10, triggering an alarm for more timely and effective measures, experts said at the launch of the first Shanghai Myopia Prevention and Control Promotion Week on Tuesday.

Local health and educational authorities also announced the launch of a new round of three-year myopia interventions with more categorized and precise measures in line with children with different risks or levels of myopia.

According to the National Health Commission, the incidence of myopia among Chinese children and minors was 52.7 percent last year, 35.6 percent among primary students, 71.1 percent among middle school students and 80.5 percent among high school students.

In Shanghai, the prevalence of myopia is more serious. In 2023, the incidence among local primary school students was 50.08 percent, 78.47 percent for middle school students and 86.61 for high school students.

Shanghai has launched rounds of action plans to enhance eye care and step up myopia prevention and control, officials said.