Yangpu festival showcases latest designs

The 2nd Yangpu International Design Festival opened on Sunday along with the "Design New Quality" Shanghai Exhibition.

The event coincides with the fifth anniversary of the "People's City" concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hosted by the Yangpu District Science and Economy Committee and the China Academy of Art, the exhibition showcases innovative designs and highlights the integration of art, science and technology.

The "China Design Intelligence Award" (DIA) is the first international design award in China. It was initiated in October 2014 to promote innovative design. Over the past decade, the DIA has aimed to become a world-class industrial design award.

This year's exhibition features more than 400 outstanding designs selected from more than 8,000 entries from 21 countries.