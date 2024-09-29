News / Metro

Yangpu festival showcases latest designs

The 2nd Yangpu International Design Festival opened on Sunday along with the "Design New Quality" Shanghai Exhibition.
Ti Gong

More than 400 outstanding designs from the China Design Intelligence Award (DIA) are on display at the Yangpu riverside.

Ti Gong

This year's exhibition features more than 400 outstanding designs.

The 2nd Yangpu International Design Festival opened on Sunday along with the "Design New Quality" Shanghai Exhibition.

The event coincides with the fifth anniversary of the "People's City" concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hosted by the Yangpu District Science and Economy Committee and the China Academy of Art, the exhibition showcases innovative designs and highlights the integration of art, science and technology.

The "China Design Intelligence Award" (DIA) is the first international design award in China. It was initiated in October 2014 to promote innovative design. Over the past decade, the DIA has aimed to become a world-class industrial design award.

This year's exhibition features more than 400 outstanding designs selected from more than 8,000 entries from 21 countries.

Ti Gong

The exhibition highlights the integration of art, science and technology.

The exhibition is open to the public free through October 4 at the historical Minghua Sugar Factory along the Huangpu River.

It includes four main sections: Digital Intelligence, Industrial Wisdom, Smart Living and Cultural Intelligence. These sections cover topics such as artificial intelligence, low-carbon solutions and digital economy innovations.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng has emphasized the city's commitment to becoming a world-class design hub. The festival supports the goal by showcasing international design expertise and responding to the needs of a "People's City," according to the organizers.

The exhibition highlights the role of technology in shaping industries. A section on "Digital Intelligence" features innovations like Meituan's drone logistics system, which offers efficient urban delivery solutions.

Ti Gong

Innovative designs for urban living.

In the "Industrial Wisdom" section, designs focus on sustainable practices and smart technology. Notable exhibits include a humanoid robot that demonstrates advancements in AI and robotics.

The "Cultural Intelligence" section showcases projects that blend technology and heritage. For example, Tencent's immersive digital exhibit of Beijing's central axis uses gaming technology to engage audiences with traditional culture.

The Yangpu riverside area aims to transform into a cultural and artistic hub, according to the district government.

The partnership between the China Academy of Art and the Yangpu government will further promote design and innovation. The goal is to build a community that integrates industry and art, fostering regional development in line with the "People's City" concept, said Liu Jinyuan, the deputy director of Yangpu.

Ti Gong

Designs focus on sustainable practices and smart technology.

If you go:

Exhibition: The 2nd Yangpu International Design Festival and "Design New Quality"2024 Design intelligence Award Shanghai Exhibition

Admission: Free

Duration: Through October 4

Site: Minghua Sugar Factory

Address: 1426 Yangshupu Road

Ti Gong

Innovative designs for futuristic vehicles.

