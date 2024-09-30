News / Metro

Display innovation extravaganza at the Bund

  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
The highlights include a nature-eye 3D display space, 8K display of mural paintings from Dunhuang, screens controlled by robot arms and AI-powered high-quality restored cartoons.
Display innovation extravaganza at the Bund
Ti Gong

A display innovation pop-up show is being held at the Bund as part of the Shining Shanghai Festival.

The Bund has come alive with a pop-up event as part of the Shining Shanghai Festival, offering visitors a glimpse into the future with cutting-edge technologies. The Super O Space event, which runs concurrently with National Holiday week, presents guests with innovative displays with interactive experiences such as a nature-eye 3D experience and "magic" windows to alter colors based on sunshine conditions.

Display innovation extravaganza at the Bund
Ti Gong

Screens controlled by robot arms display various effects.

The Super O Space is a visual feast, combing technological innovation and artistic inspiration, which will add a splash of beautiful color to the North Bund during the National Holiday, said BOE, the organizer and China's biggest display panel maker. Partners including Honor, OPPO, Vivo, and Hisense have products included in the event.

The highlights of the event include a nature-eye 3D display space, showcasing Shanghai's symbols such as a burgeoning Mongolia flower or city flower; a high-definition 8K display of mural paintings from Dunhuang Mogao Grotto; three 55-inch screens controlled and rotated by robot arms; AI-powered high-quality restored cartoons; and playing the game "Black Myth: Wukong" on a 110-inch Hisense TV, with a high refresh rate for better experience of the title.

Display innovation extravaganza at the Bund
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A mural painting from Dunhuang is shown in 8K display with vivid details.

If you go:

Super O Space

Time: 10am to 10pm, through October 5

Venue: Bund riverside near the Grand Halls, with entrance on the Huangpu Road

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
