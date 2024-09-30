Display innovation extravaganza at the Bund

The Bund has come alive with a pop-up event as part of the Shining Shanghai Festival, offering visitors a glimpse into the future with cutting-edge technologies. The Super O Space event, which runs concurrently with National Holiday week, presents guests with innovative displays with interactive experiences such as a nature-eye 3D experience and "magic" windows to alter colors based on sunshine conditions.

The Super O Space is a visual feast, combing technological innovation and artistic inspiration, which will add a splash of beautiful color to the North Bund during the National Holiday, said BOE, the organizer and China's biggest display panel maker. Partners including Honor, OPPO, Vivo, and Hisense have products included in the event.

The highlights of the event include a nature-eye 3D display space, showcasing Shanghai's symbols such as a burgeoning Mongolia flower or city flower; a high-definition 8K display of mural paintings from Dunhuang Mogao Grotto; three 55-inch screens controlled and rotated by robot arms; AI-powered high-quality restored cartoons; and playing the game "Black Myth: Wukong" on a 110-inch Hisense TV, with a high refresh rate for better experience of the title.