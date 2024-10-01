Shanghai takes flight: New helicopter tour offers unique city views

A new helicopter sightseeing tour launched in Shanghai on Tuesday, the beginning of the weeklong National Day holiday, offering visitors and locals a new experience and a unique birds-eye view of the city.



The new offering is part of Shanghai's broader efforts to develop its low-altitude economy and boost tourism.

Operated by New Sky, the helicopter tour can accommodate five passengers and departs from Longhua in Xuhui District.

The 24-kilometer flight takes approximately 10 minutes and includes breathtaking views of iconic landmarks including the Xuhui Riverside, Lupu Bridge, Nanpu Bridge, Expo Park, the Bund, and the Oriental Pearl Tower. Passengers can even opt for a route that flies over Shanghai Disney Resort.

The price of the trip starts at 1,980 yuan (US$282) per person, with optional choices for charter packages.

The official maiden flight took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the weather settled to be suitable for flight.

People interested in enjoying the beauty of Shanghai from a different perspective can call the company on 4009208969.