Shanghai takes flight: New helicopter tour offers unique city views
A new helicopter sightseeing tour launched in Shanghai on Tuesday, the beginning of the weeklong National Day holiday, offering visitors and locals a new experience and a unique birds-eye view of the city.
The new offering is part of Shanghai's broader efforts to develop its low-altitude economy and boost tourism.
Operated by New Sky, the helicopter tour can accommodate five passengers and departs from Longhua in Xuhui District.
The 24-kilometer flight takes approximately 10 minutes and includes breathtaking views of iconic landmarks including the Xuhui Riverside, Lupu Bridge, Nanpu Bridge, Expo Park, the Bund, and the Oriental Pearl Tower. Passengers can even opt for a route that flies over Shanghai Disney Resort.
The price of the trip starts at 1,980 yuan (US$282) per person, with optional choices for charter packages.
The official maiden flight took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the weather settled to be suitable for flight.
People interested in enjoying the beauty of Shanghai from a different perspective can call the company on 4009208969.
Low-altitudeeEconomy
Shanghai stands at the forefront of the low-altitude economy wave, covering helicopters, eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing craft), drones, and related devices and systems, aspiring to become an international "City in the Sky."
The city's ambition is encapsulated in the recently unveiled "Shanghai Low-Altitude Economy Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2024-2027)," which aims for a core industry value exceeding 50 billion yuan by 2027 and envisions creating inter-provincial low-altitude aviation hubs in the Yangtze River Delta.
A low-altitude economy brings "Blue Ocean" (new and booming) opportunity in the global competition for development. The new helicopter route activates Shanghai's three-dimensional spatial resources, allowing the public to celebrate the country's birthday (National Day) in a unique way, while also experiencing first-hand the charms of Shanghai as an international metropolis, said Cao Xintian, founder of New Sky.
The company recently conducted a trial flight connecting Shanghai Pudong to southwest Jinshan District and then on to Haining in Zhejiang Province. It takes less than 20 minutes to fly from Jinshan to Pudong's New Sky flight base.