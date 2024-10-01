﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai takes flight: New helicopter tour offers unique city views

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
The 24-kilometer flight takes approximately 10 minutes and includes breathtaking views of iconic landmarks, with the option of a route that flies over Shanghai Disney Resort.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Shanghai takes flight: New helicopter tour offers unique city views
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

A map shows Route 1 of the helicopter trip.

A new helicopter sightseeing tour launched in Shanghai on Tuesday, the beginning of the weeklong National Day holiday, offering visitors and locals a new experience and a unique birds-eye view of the city.

The new offering is part of Shanghai's broader efforts to develop its low-altitude economy and boost tourism.

Operated by New Sky, the helicopter tour can accommodate five passengers and departs from Longhua in Xuhui District.

The 24-kilometer flight takes approximately 10 minutes and includes breathtaking views of iconic landmarks including the Xuhui Riverside, Lupu Bridge, Nanpu Bridge, Expo Park, the Bund, and the Oriental Pearl Tower. Passengers can even opt for a route that flies over Shanghai Disney Resort.

The price of the trip starts at 1,980 yuan (US$282) per person, with optional choices for charter packages.

The official maiden flight took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the weather settled to be suitable for flight.

People interested in enjoying the beauty of Shanghai from a different perspective can call the company on 4009208969.

Shanghai takes flight: New helicopter tour offers unique city views
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

A map shows Route 2 of the trip.

Low-altitudeeEconomy

Shanghai stands at the forefront of the low-altitude economy wave, covering helicopters, eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing craft), drones, and related devices and systems, aspiring to become an international "City in the Sky."

The city's ambition is encapsulated in the recently unveiled "Shanghai Low-Altitude Economy Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2024-2027)," which aims for a core industry value exceeding 50 billion yuan by 2027 and envisions creating inter-provincial low-altitude aviation hubs in the Yangtze River Delta.

Shanghai takes flight: New helicopter tour offers unique city views
Ti Gong

Passengers take photos of the Lujiazui area from the helicopter.

A low-altitude economy brings "Blue Ocean" (new and booming) opportunity in the global competition for development. The new helicopter route activates Shanghai's three-dimensional spatial resources, allowing the public to celebrate the country's birthday (National Day) in a unique way, while also experiencing first-hand the charms of Shanghai as an international metropolis, said Cao Xintian, founder of New Sky.

The company recently conducted a trial flight connecting Shanghai Pudong to southwest Jinshan District and then on to Haining in Zhejiang Province. It takes less than 20 minutes to fly from Jinshan to Pudong's New Sky flight base.

Shanghai takes flight: New helicopter tour offers unique city views
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A city sightseeing helicopter price comparison is generated by artificial intelligence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Oriental Pearl Tower
Yangtze River
Jinshan
Xuhui
National Day holiday
Nanpu Bridge
Pudong
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     