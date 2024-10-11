Blockchain market connects supply and demand in healthcare
A blockchain-themed market, one of the first of its kind in China, was launched in Shanghai on Thursday to connect supply and demand for blockchain technology across various industries.
The inaugural Blockchain Scenario Market, focusing on integrating technology with medical services, took place at the Blockchain Valley in Jing'an District.
The market aims to create a platform for blockchain companies to showcase their solutions while businesses from different sectors can explore blockchain-based applications.
Wang Yi , president of the Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association, highlighted blockchain's potential to enhance efficiency, transparency, and value across industries.
"Blockchain can lower costs and risks for businesses, driving innovation and transforming traditional industries," Wang said. He emphasized its importance in supporting new economic growth and strengthening Shanghai's competitiveness.
Several companies participated in the event, including SimMed, a leader in medical blockchain and big data solutions.
Blockchain applications in healthcare are extensive, including electronic medical record sharing, prescription tracking, and medical research, said Feng Donglei, SimMed's general manager.
"Blockchain can help address issues like data collection and supervision, making healthcare services more transparent and efficient," said Feng.
Winning Health, another key participant, also sees blockchain as a critical tool for the healthcare sector.
Guo Jianfeng , a strategic consultant at Winning, noted that the technology's decentralized and secure nature offers new possibilities for improving clinical trials, insurance claims, and medical data management. " Blockchain is reshaping how we handle data in healthcare," Guo said.
The market platform allows businesses to connect directly with blockchain providers, accelerating the adoption of new applications. Following the inaugural event, more themed markets will be held, promoting blockchain's role in different industries.