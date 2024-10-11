Blockchain market connects supply and demand in healthcare

A blockchain-themed market, one of the first of its kind in China, was launched in Shanghai on Thursday to connect supply and demand for blockchain technology across various industries.

The inaugural Blockchain Scenario Market, focusing on integrating technology with medical services, took place at the Blockchain Valley in Jing'an District.

The market aims to create a platform for blockchain companies to showcase their solutions while businesses from different sectors can explore blockchain-based applications.

Wang Yi , president of the Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association, highlighted blockchain's potential to enhance efficiency, transparency, and value across industries.

"Blockchain can lower costs and risks for businesses, driving innovation and transforming traditional industries," Wang said. He emphasized its importance in supporting new economic growth and strengthening Shanghai's competitiveness.

Several companies participated in the event, including SimMed, a leader in medical blockchain and big data solutions.





